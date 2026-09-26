Warner Music Group Names Val Blavatnik Managing Director

Val Blavatnik, the 28-year-old son of Warner Music Group majority owner Len Blavatnik, has been named managing director of North America, U.K., and corporate development at WMG. Announced on Friday, September 25, the appointment headlines a sweeping executive overhaul engineered by CEO Robert Kyncl to scale the company’s global footprint and increase our efficiency.

The Bottom Line The Core Appointment: Val Blavatnik, 28, steps into the managing director role after finishing his MBA at Harvard Business School and serving as special advisor to CEO Robert Kyncl.

Val Blavatnik, 28, steps into the managing director role after finishing his MBA at Harvard Business School and serving as special advisor to CEO Robert Kyncl. Sweeping Leadership Changes: Elliot Grainge takes on ADA U.S. as chairman, Alejandro Duque oversees EMEA and APAC as president of Warner Music International, and Aaron Bay-Schuck assumes sole leadership of Warner Records.

Elliot Grainge takes on ADA U.S. as chairman, Alejandro Duque oversees EMEA and APAC as president of Warner Music International, and Aaron Bay-Schuck assumes sole leadership of Warner Records. A Major Departure: Simon Robson is set to step down in December after nearly 30 years with the company, with Guillermo Gonzalez stepping up to lead EMEA recorded music.

A Legacy Appointment Shakes Up the C-Suite

In a long-expected move that cements a shift within the label system, Val Blavatnik is officially joining WMG’s executive team. Industry insiders had been anticipating the younger Blavatnik’s entry into a major leadership role for months, especially as his footprint grew through key company operations. Having graduated from Harvard Business School, Blavatnik previously served on the investment team at LionTree and as a production executive at Eden Productions before joining WMG’s board in 2023 and working as senior director of business development at Warner Chappell Music. Over recent years, he has also played a tangible role in major company maneuvers, including the acquisition of 10K Projects, negotiations for Zach Bryan’s Warner Records deal, and WMG’s AI distribution initiatives.

According to the official announcement, Blavatnik’s mandate as managing director of North America, U.K., and corporate development is to “unify and drive business and operational strategy across these markets while guiding the company’s investment strategy to support growth.” His elevation coincides with a broader slate of frontline leadership updates designed to reward high-performing executives across domestic and international domains.

Expanding Domains for Key Label Executives

CEO Robert Kyncl’s Friday morning announcements reorganized several key operational pillars across the global enterprise. Atlantic Music Group Chairman and CEO Elliot Grainge is expanding his portfolio to take on the independent distribution company ADA in the U.S. as its new chairman. In tandem, Atlantic COO Zach Friedman has been appointed vice chairman of ADA U.S., tightly aligning independent distribution and frontline label development.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Duque—who has successfully managed Warner Latin and ADA—is stepping up to president of Warner Music International, adding the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions to his direct oversight. Guillermo Gonzalez, who spent the past six years heading Warner Music Iberia, will fill the EMEA recorded music role vacated by outgoing executive Simon Robson, while Andrés Rothschild steps in to run Warner Iberia.

Photo: ca.billboard.com

WMG Executive Leadership Realignments (September 2026) Executive New Role Previous Role / Added Responsibilities Val Blavatnik Managing Director, North America, U.K. & Corporate Development Special Advisor to CEO Robert Kyncl / Board Member Alejandro Duque President, Warner Music International Added APAC and EMEA regions to international remit Elliot Grainge Chairman, ADA (U.S.) Maintains role as Chairman and CEO, Atlantic Music Group Aaron Bay-Schuck Sole Chairman and CEO, Warner Records Group Previously co-led Warner Records since 2018 Guillermo Gonzalez President, Warner Music EMEA Promoted from President, Warner Music Iberia

The Exit of an International Architect

The restructuring also marks the end of a nearly 30-year chapter for veteran executive Simon Robson. Having spent nearly three decades shaping WMG’s international operations, championing domestic repertoires, and expanding the company’s footprint across multiple global markets, Robson will step down from his post as president of EMEA recorded music in December to pursue new opportunities. Kyncl acknowledged the immense contribution in a statement, noting that the company owes a “tremendous debt of gratitude to Simon Robson for his dedicated service, operational excellence and trusted leadership.”

A Message to Mr. Blavatnik, on Today's Purchase of the Warner Music Group

With Aaron Bay-Schuck stepping up as the sole chairman and CEO of Warner Records Group following former co-chairman Tom Corson’s recent elevation to WMG COO, the music conglomerate is banking on a streamlined, cohesive command structure.