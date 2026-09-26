Cristiano Ronaldo Admits He Considered Portugal Retirement After World Cup

At 41 years old, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he seriously considered international retirement following this summer’s World Cup, but ultimately committed to playing on until he feels he can no longer contribute on the pitch, with his sights now set on reaching 1,000 career goals.

Fantasy & Market Impact International Longevity: With newly appointed manager Jorge Jesus publicly backing the veteran forward and naming him in the starting lineup, Ronaldo’s status as a primary penalty taker and focal point for Portugal remains secure for upcoming fixtures.

Weighing the Future After a Rough World Cup

Few athletes command global attention quite like Cristiano Ronaldo. Even now, long past the age when most professional players hang up their boots, any comment he makes about what lies ahead continues to generate international headlines and debate. Portugal endured a rocky summer at the World Cup, exiting in the tournament’s round of 16 against eventual champions Spain. Age seemed to catch up with several veteran stars during a competition that favored fresher legs.

Pundits openly doubted whether Ronaldo could maintain the necessary speed to compete alongside much younger athletes on the world’s grandest stage. Those skeptical voices accompanied him back home, intensifying talk that his legendary international journey had quietly drawn to a close. Fans and pundits had openly debated whether a recent home match against Wales might mark a quiet international farewell for the veteran talisman.

Backing from the Top: The Decision to Stay

Instead of stepping away, Ronaldo committed to another chapter with his national team. Behind the scenes, the forward sat down with Portugal’s federation president and their newly appointed head coach, Jorge Jesus, before finalizing his choice. Their shared belief in what he could still offer proved decisive in convincing him to keep wearing the captain’s armband.

Addressing his rationale directly, Ronaldo explained, “I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want” during high-pressure matches. While scoring goals remains paramount, he insists his value now extends well beyond the scoresheet, aiming to mentor the next generation of young Portuguese footballers coming through the ranks.

The Strict Criteria for His Eventual Exit

Ronaldo has established clear, uncompromising rules for when he will finally walk away from international duty. Rather than bowing to external pressure or age-related narratives, he stated he will finish only when he feels he is no longer pulling his weight.

He was blunt about his exact criteria, mentioning goals, squad atmosphere, and whether the coaching staff still wants him around. If any of those factors turn negative, Ronaldo made it clear he would step aside without hesitation, displaying the same clear-eyed self-awareness that has guided his two-decade senior international career since his debut in 2003.

Chasing the 1,000-Goal Milestone

Ronaldo enters this new international chapter sitting on 979 career goals across club and country, leaving him just 21 goals shy of the unprecedented 1,000-goal mark.

Metric Statistic Age 41 Senior Debut Year 2003 Portugal Appearances 234 (approaching milestone vs. Wales) Portugal Goals 146 (All-time men’s international record) Total Career Goals 979 (21 shy of 1,000)

While he maintains that he is not pathologically obsessed with the number, Ronaldo acknowledged that reaching 1,000 goals would be a remarkable feat, noting that it would make for a beautiful story to score that milestone goal while wearing the Portugal jersey.

The Road Ahead

With 146 goals for his country, Ronaldo already holds the record as both the leading scorer in men’s international football and Portugal’s most capped player. As he prepares to add to his 234 appearances, the noise surrounding his age will undoubtedly persist. Yet, backed by his federation and manager, Ronaldo remains firmly in control of his own timeline.