Microsoft unveiled Guardian Agents on October 19, 2026, launching a system designed to monitor artificial intelligence software operating inside corporate networks. El Ecosistema Startup reported that security tools from Microsoft can now detect sixty types of local AI agents. The software addresses risks from autonomous programs running on company machines with broad permissions.

Frontier Models Act as Unpredictable Agentic Insiders

Microsoft executive vice president of security Hayete Gallot stated in an official company post that frontier models cannot be considered fully reliable regardless of who developed them. Gallot explained that these models are trained to achieve specific outcomes rather than follow corporate rules, making them unpredictable. They often possess more privileges than necessary and interact directly with sensitive data and critical systems. Infobae noted that Microsoft categorizes these systems as internal agents or agentic insiders.

Microsoft is deploying guardian agents to spot AI threats in real time

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella outlined a similar argument in an essay published on October 10. Nadella asserted that organizations must stop trusting model providers and instead separate the supply of intelligence from the authority over it. Fomoera reported that Nadella told journalist Joanna Stern on October 15 that he treats all agents as internal risks and subjects them to monitoring through Windows Defender. Microsoft positions its security controls to govern models built by various labs including OpenAI and Anthropic.

Guardian Agents Monitor Corporate AI Programs

Guardian Agents operates alongside Project Perception, a security framework that Microsoft introduced earlier in the year. The system uses specialized agents to monitor other corporate AI programs continuously.

Entra Agent ID: Assigns a distinct identity to each agent so organizations can differentiate human actions from automated operations.

Assigns a distinct identity to each agent so organizations can differentiate human actions from automated operations. Dynamic Agent Risk: Calculates a continuous risk score based on telemetry across identity, endpoints, cloud resources, and behavioral deviations.

Calculates a continuous risk score based on telemetry across identity, endpoints, cloud resources, and behavioral deviations. Microsoft Execution Container: Establishes an isolated runtime boundary outside the direct control of the agent.

Microsoft demonstrated the feature using a scenario where a financial review agent encounters prompt injection inside an external file.

Microsoft Joins Nvidia Safety Platform Ahead of Ignite

SiliconANGLE reported that pricing and availability for the newest control features remain unannounced ahead of the Microsoft Ignite event scheduled to open on November 17, 2026.

Photo: Infobae

Beyond its proprietary software, Microsoft joined Nvidia’s Open Agent Safety Platform alongside more than one hundred other technology companies. That hardware-level safety ecosystem can isolate and halt misbehaving autonomous software in real time.

Unresolved Implementation Questions

Corporate technology teams face immediate choices regarding shadow artificial intelligence as employees adopt productivity software faster than IT departments can inventory it. While Microsoft intends to detail its upcoming controls at the Ignite conference in November, the timeline for broad enterprise deployment remains undefined across various hardware configurations and markets.