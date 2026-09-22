Microsoft Xbox Cuts 268 Jobs and Restructures Studios Under Activision

The cuts form part of a broader corporate downsizing initiative announced in July targeting a 20% headcount reduction across the hardware and software ecosystem.

The 2026 Structural Realignment Across Xbox and Bethesda

The latest operational shakeup reallocates oversight of several prominent franchises. Activision, which Microsoft acquired in 2023 for $69 billion, will now direct the development of the next Halo title. Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty outlined these changes in an internal memo on Tuesday, confirming that Activision will also absorb supervisory control over studio Rare and Age of Empires creator World’s Edge.

Concurrently, Microsoft’s Bethesda division is integrating Obsidian Entertainment. Under the revised operational layout, Obsidian will maintain active development on Grounded alongside a newly assigned Fallout project. Meanwhile, Halo Studios will retain management duties for legacy Halo titles, though its workforce remains exposed to the current wave of terminations.

Financial Pressures and Margin Compression Driving Layoffs

The workforce reduction represents the execution of three-quarters of a wider 3,200-job cull scheduled across the fiscal year. Xbox Chief Executive Officer Asha Sharma addressed the organization in a personnel email, stating plainly that the business unit is currently unhealthy. Sharma noted that Xbox operates with profit margins running three to ten times lower than comparable sector peers.

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In his official communication, Matt Booty wrote that he is deeply grateful for what their colleagues have built and acknowledged how difficult the day would be for those departing and the teams around them.