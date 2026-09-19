Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada Resigns Following Misconduct Report

Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada has resigned, effective immediately, County Executive Marc Elrich announced Friday. According to a new report from the county’s inspector general, Yamada allegedly took time off without reporting it or taking leave, and a whistleblower reported he consumed alcohol while on county time and misused county resources for personal gain. The inspector general’s report never identifies Yamada by name, only calling him an MCPD executive. But we know based on the whistleblower report and statements from county officials that the investigation was about the former chief. The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that Yamada violated county code and the police department’s policy. According to the inspector general’s report, between July 2024 and July 2026, Yamada did not record any leave at all, despite being absent from the office on multiple occasions, including an extended medical leave early this year. The investigation confirmed at least five days when the police chief was unavailable for work without taking leave or changing his work schedule. The whistleblower’s report also included allegations that he attended a golf tournament and consumed alcohol during his work day. The report also states that while the police chief is exempt from county personnel regulations due to his position, his alleged actions violated MCPD policy prohibiting workers from being absent without leave. The inspector general report says Yamada allowed a relative who also works for the county to go with him to a work-related conference. According to the whistleblower report, that relative was Yamada’s son, who accompanied him as “security” on a trip to Las Vegas. Yamada denied involvement in the decision to bring his son, but the OIG found that was not true and that Yamada violated county code. The inspector general also discovered that Yamada provided a county vehicle to a county employee who used the vehicle for personal matters without approval. Yamada became the county’s police chief two years ago after serving in various leadership positions. Elrich said Yamada turned in his resignation Friday after close to four decades of service in the department. The police union referred to it as a “retirement,” and according to the Washington Post, that’s what Yamada called it in an email to staff. However, Elrich told News4 it was a resignation and that he required it from Yamada. Elrich said he has appointed Assistant Chief Darren Francke to serve as acting police chief until a permanent chief is selected. The Montgomery County Police Department released a statement saying in part: “During this leadership transition, the department will continue its day-to-day operations and remain focused on serving Montgomery County. We also remain committed to transparency, accountability and maintaining the public’s trust as we move forward.”

The Investigation and Violations Uncovered by the Inspector General

The sudden departure of Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada brings a dramatic end to a career spanning nearly four decades. County Executive Marc Elrich required Yamada’s resignation on Friday, following a thorough investigation by the county’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG). According to NBC4 Washington, the inspector general’s report revealed that between July 2024 and July 2026, Yamada failed to record any leave at all, despite being absent from the office on multiple occasions, including an extended medical leave early in the year.

Photo: fox5dc.com

Investigators confirmed at least five days when the police chief was unavailable for work without taking formal leave or adjusting his work schedule. While police executives are exempt from standard county personnel regulations due to their demanding roles, the OIG concluded that Yamada’s actions directly violated internal police department policy prohibiting workers from being absent without leave. Furthermore, the investigation verified a whistleblower’s claims that Yamada attended a golf tournament and consumed alcohol during regular working hours, and that he provided a county vehicle to a county employee for personal use without proper approval.

The Las Vegas Conference and Accountability Stances

Additional scrutiny fell on Yamada regarding a work-related conference trip to Las Vegas. The inspector general discovered that Yamada allowed a relative—identified in whistleblower reports as his son—to accompany him as “security.” Yamada initially denied involvement in the decision, but investigators found his statement to be false, cementing another violation of county code.

Photo: nbcwashington.com

The fallout exposed stark differences in how officials and union representatives framed the exit. While the police union referred to the departure as a “retirement”—a term Yamada also used in a farewell email to staff—County Executive Elrich pushed back firmly. Elrich emphasized that established policies apply to every county employee, making a change in leadership necessary.

Leadership Transition and Next Steps for the Department

With Yamada out, Assistant Chief Darren Francke has stepped in as acting police chief to steer the department through the transition. The Montgomery County Police Department released a statement assuring the public that day-to-day operations remain stable, emphasizing a steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust.

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Yamada leaves behind a complex legacy as the department’s first Japanese-American chief, having taken the helm just two years ago after succeeding former Chief Marcus Jones. How do you think police departments should handle leadership accountability when top executives are accused of policy breaches? Share your thoughts below.