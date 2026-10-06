MP Materials attempts to rebuild US rare-earth supply chain to reduce China reliance

Can the United States break free from China’s near-total grip on rare-earth supply chains? As Zonebourse reported, Beijing has spent decades systematically building dominance across every phase of the sector—from mineral extraction and complex chemical processing to the manufacturing of high-performance rare-earth magnets.

That dominance leaves American manufacturing dangerously exposed. Everything from electric vehicles and wind turbines to consumer electronics and advanced national defense systems relies on materials sourced through foreign channels.

Rebuilding the Supply Chain at Mountain Pass

Efforts to reverse this vulnerability are officially underway on domestic soil. MP Materials is leading the charge, attempting to rebuild the entire supply chain domestically by shifting focus toward advanced refining operations originating directly from its mine in Mountain Pass, California.

The First Steps in America’s Own Rare Earths Supply Chain

Here is why that matters: simply unearthing the raw ore does little to solve the strategic imbalance.

The Decades-Long Deficit Facing American Industry

Closing the gap will require far more than locating new mineral deposits or ramping up raw extraction. According to industry experts cited by Zonebourse, China’s current technological and infrastructural advantage took approximately 25 years to construct.

Photo: ch.zonebourse.com

Strategic Factor United States Position China Position Market Advantage Timeline Nascent rebuilding phase ~25 years of continuous development Core Processing Hubs Mountain Pass, California (Scaling) Dominant extraction and refinement infrastructure Key Obstacles Higher operational costs, limited processing capacity, pricing opacity Established supply chain control

But there is a catch. Even as facilities like Mountain Pass scale up refining capabilities, domestic producers face persistent hurdles. These include significantly higher operating costs compared to foreign competitors, strictly limited domestic processing capacity, and pervasive opacity in global pricing structures.