Rockstar Games uses Florida field research for GTA 6 map design

Grand Theft Auto 6 features a map roughly double the physical scale of Grand Theft Auto 5, with Rockstar Games scheduled to release the title on November 19 across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Field Research Across Florida and Local Encounters

Game development for the open-world project began with empirical groundwork across the American state of Florida. Aaron Garbut, development director at Rockstar Games, stated that a team departed from Miami and drove through surrounding towns and the Florida Keys before reaching Key West, according to GamingBolt reporting. The research phase involved direct interaction with local police officers and gang members to capture authentic socioeconomic conditions.

Garbut described the individuals encountered during these field studies as ranging from very endearing to equally frightening, exposing the stark contrast between public glamour and hidden urban distress. The development group gathered local accounts to integrate elements of regional wealth, poverty, excess, and relentless hustle into the virtual setting. These on-the-ground observations informed the construction of Leonida, a fictional state modeled after Florida that is divided into six distinct regions.

Rockstar's Wild Florida Research for GTA 6

Leonida map doubles size of previous game

Spanning an area twice the size of Grand Theft Auto 5, the regional design of Leonida encourages autonomous player discovery. The primary campaign directs players through only a portion of the total landmass, compelling users to rely on personal curiosity to uncover outlying areas. Additional content, including up to 170 distinct animal species and legendary creatures modeled after mechanics in Red Dead Redemption 2, populates the zones omitted by primary missions.

This structural approach mirrors open-world design philosophies seen in titles like Elden Ring, prioritizing unguided exploration over linear map progression. Urban zones such as Vice City represent Miami, while rural expansions like Grassrivers correspond to the Florida Everglades. Non-player character wardrobe variations adapt dynamically depending on the specific district, accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack system and updated in-game radio architecture.

Miami Heat hosts themed game night

Retail merchandise supporting the campaign, designated as the Vice City Collection, includes branded T-shirts and cropped tops. Digital pre-orders for the title remain active on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, priced at 2,320 New Taiwan Dollars for standard editions and 2,900 New Taiwan Dollars for ultimate editions.

European and American ratings boards have assigned adult classifications to the software release. Pan-European Game Information filings, which were briefly posted and subsequently removed, cataloged a PEGI 18 advisory alongside an ESRB Mature 17+ rating. The regulatory documentation noted detailed combat physical responses, including specific weapon damage models and interactive mechanics involving illicit substances.

Photo: udn科技玩家

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches November 19

When is Grand Theft Auto 6 scheduled for release?

The title launches globally on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Pre-order customers gain access to pre-load options seven days prior to launch alongside digital bonus packs.

What physical platforms support the initial launch?

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S host the initial release on November 19. Official release timelines for personal computer platforms remain unannounced by Rockstar Games.

How large is the game world compared to previous entries?

The geographical landmass of Leonida measures approximately double the scale of Grand Theft Auto 5. The virtual territory splits into six unique sectors that require manual exploration outside mandatory campaign paths.

What retail editions are available for purchase in Taiwan?

The standard edition retails digitally for 2,320 New Taiwan Dollars, while the ultimate edition costs 2,900 New Taiwan Dollars. Pre-orders include digital bonus packs and subscription incentives for online services.