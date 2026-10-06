Zara’s dark blue Z1975 culotte jeans, retailing at 399 kronor, have emerged as a prominent microtrend for autumn 2026, combining the wide silhouettes of traditional denim with the shorter lengths of bermuda shorts. Metro Mode reported that the mid-rise garment features patch pockets, contrasting stitching, and a deep turned-up hem designed to pair with knee-high boots or ballerina flats.

The Essential Denim Details

Priced at 399 kronor in dark blue and brown washes, the Z1975 culotte model is crafted from 97 percent cotton and 3 percent elastan.

The design features a medium waist, wide cropped legs ending above the ankle, contrasting stitching, and faux welt pockets in the back.

Styling recommendations emphasize pairing the cut with pointed-toe knee-high boots, blazers, short jackets, or casual flats.

The Shift From Floor-Sweeping Denims to Cropped Culottes

For several seasons, retail denim aisles have been dominated by exceptionally wide, floor-sweeping lengths. The introduction of the culotte model disrupts this silhouette by elevating the hemline significantly above the ankle. Metro Mode noted that this specific hybrid bridges the gap between structured wide-leg trousers and the bermuda shorts that gained widespread traction throughout 2026.

The construction relies on a 97 percent cotton composition supplemented by 3 percent elastan. This minor synthetic addition provides stretch, addressing comfort concerns for all-day wearability in professional and casual settings alike. In addition to the primary dark indigo wash, the garment is available in a complementary brown colorway, both maintaining the identical price point of 399 kronor.

Styling the Z1975 Line for Autumn Weather

The shorter leg profile deliberately shifts visual focus downward, placing primary emphasis on footwear selection. According to Metro Mode’s style breakdown, pairing the culottes with black knee-high boots featuring a pointed toe creates a continuous silhouette by extending the boot shaft directly beneath the trouser hem.

For office environments, the publication outlines combinations utilizing tailored blazers and lightweight knitwear. Conversely, transitional weekend dressing incorporates shorter outerwear silhouettes, plaid jackets carrying leather accents, or traditional ballerina flats. This footwear choice intentionally introduces a relaxed, distinctly French sensibility suited to milder October afternoons before heavier winter footwear becomes necessary.

Attribute Specification Brand & Line Zara Z1975 Price Point 399 SEK Material Composition 97% cotton, 3% elastan Available Colorways Dark blue, brown Key Design Elements Mid-rise, patch pockets, turned-up hem, faux welt back pockets

Complementary Colors Enhance Dark Indigo Denim for Autumn

Integrating the dark indigo wash into an autumn wardrobe relies on specific complementary color harmonies. Metro Mode highlights bright red garments—such as fine-gauge knit polo sweaters—as a method for generating sharp visual contrast against the dark denim base. Alternatively, incorporating warm earthy tones including camel, chocolate brown, or patterned check outerwear softens the overall palette.

For a neutral approach, pairing the dark denim with crisp white or cream upper layers maintains a clean aesthetic despite autumn weather shifts. Because trending jeans models tend to cycle out of stock rapidly, accessibility at the 399 kronor tier often accelerates sell-through rates.