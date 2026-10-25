Musk documentary exits most US cinemas after earning under $1 million

Alex Gibney’s nearly four-hour documentary Musk has vanished from the vast majority of U.S. cinemas just weeks after its theatrical rollout, pulling in less than $1 million at the domestic box office amidst widespread industry hesitation over promoting the project.

The Bottom Line

Distributor Bleecker Street rolled out a limited release on October 9, followed by an expansion into hundreds of screens on October 16, before the film rapidly lost theatrical footprint by late October.

Box Office Mojo data indicates the feature earned under $1 million during its first two weeks, landing at a dismal 20th place during its nationwide expansion week.

HBO Documentary Films holds the domestic streaming rights, setting up a forthcoming digital window as the project exits most major metropolitan theaters.

The Fast-Fading Theatrical Rollout

The release strategy for Musk experienced significant shifts well before its premiere. Distributor Bleecker Street originally pulled the film’s release schedule forward by a week in mid-September. The studio launched a limited run on October 9 before pushing the four-hour documentary into hundreds of locations on October 16.

However, industry tracking from Showbiz411 revealed stark inconsistencies in theater availability shortly after that second benchmark. Bleecker Street’s official website listed more than 400 locations slated to screen the movie on October 23, yet online ticketing and showtime aggregators showed that almost none of those sites retained active screenings by that weekend.

‘Musk’ Documentary Pulled From Nearly All Theaters After One Week

Box Office Realities and Theater Real Estate

Major metro centers have dropped the film almost entirely, with isolated exceptions such as a single daily morning screening remaining in New York. The swift exit from theater schedules largely boils down to ticket sales.

According to Box Office Mojo statistics, the documentary generated less than $1 million across its first fortnight in cinemas, securing a disappointing 20th place in domestic rankings during its nationwide expansion. Exhibition venues faced with a four-hour runtime that limits daily screening rotations opted to reallocate screen space to higher-performing titles.

Corporate Hesitation and Promotional Hurdles

The sluggish commercial performance intersected with a notably cautious promotional environment. Multiple social media platforms waffled on or enforced strict blocks against promoting Gibney’s unsparing portrait of the world’s richest individual.

Director Alex Gibney addressed the suppression efforts in recent media interviews while encouraging audiences via social media to catch remaining theatrical screenings. Meanwhile, the industry turns its attention to the film’s next distribution phase, where HBO Documentary Films holds the exclusive U.S. streaming rights for home viewing.

Controversial Musk Documentary Pulled From Almost Every One of 472 Theaters After One Week…