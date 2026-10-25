Moon Phase on Oct. 25, 2026: Spot Copernicus Crater

As of Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, NASA’s Daily Moon Guide tracker reports that the Moon is in the Waxing Gibbous phase, displaying 99% surface visibility. Skywatchers across the globe are tracking the lunar cycle as it reaches peak illumination just ahead of the full phase, with distinct craters and landing sites visible depending on equipment.

Locating Lunar Features Without Equipment

Naked-eye observers can easily spot several prominent lunar formations tonight. Without visual aids, the Copernicus Crater, Tycho Crater, and the Mare Crisium stand out clearly against the lunar surface.

Observers utilizing binoculars gain access to a deeper layer of topography. Through standard binoculars, the Endymion Crater, Alphonsus Crater, and Mare Nectaris become discernible. Telescopes reveal even finer structural details, including the historical Apollo 16 and 17 landing spots alongside the Schiller Crater, as noted by NASA’s Daily Moon Guide.

Photo: Yahoo Tech

Progressing Through the Lunar Cycle

The Moon takes approximately 29.5 days to complete its orbital transit around Earth. Throughout this cycle, the visible appearance shifts as different portions of the sunlit side rotate into view, moving from a slim crescent through the quarter phases toward full illumination before restarting the sequence.

NASA’s Daily Moon Guide tracker reported that the Moon sat at 90% surface visibility while maintaining its Waxing Gibbous classification. Observers on that night targeted different topographical markers, including the Mare Serenitatis, Mare Fecunditatis, Clavius Crater, Linne Crater, and Rima Ariadaeus.

Distinguishing the Full Moon Transition

The transition from a 90% illuminated Waxing Gibbous phase to near-total illumination sets up the upcoming Full Moon. Depending on the observer’s specific time zone, the next Full Moon officially occurs on either October 25 or October 26, 2026.

The eight distinct phases governing this ongoing cycle include: