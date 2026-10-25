Belkin Launches New Semi-Solid-State Power Banks for iPhone

Belkin is rolling out a pair of new portable chargers featuring semi-solid-state battery technology, designed to deliver lighter carry weights and thinner profiles for iPhone users.

The Structural Physics of BoostSolid Cell Architecture

According to tomsguide.com, Belkin’s implementation utilizes a gel-like layer alongside a liquid electrolyte.

The 5,000mAh UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank measures a mere 0.35 inches thick. It weighs just 4.4 ounces.

Contrast that physical envelope with legacy hardware. A standard 10,000mAh power bank from competitors like UGreen spans 0.79 inches in thickness and tips the scales at 7.9 ounces. Belkin’s larger 10,000mAh semi-solid offering weighs 220g, undercutting traditional battery banks of equivalent capacity that routinely land between 240g and 300g.

Thermal mitigation represents the other half of the engineering equation.

Belkin Unveiled Its New Large Capacity Power Banks At IFA 2026

Capacity Trade-Offs and Hardware Dimensions

Physics dictates compromises.

The 10,000mAh variant features a single USB-C port capable of pushing up to 60W of wired output, alongside a smart display showing exact battery percentages. It carries a retail price of $89.95 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the 5,000mAh MagSafe-compatible model delivers up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging and recharges at up to 22.5W. It lacks secondary bells and whistles like a built-in kickstand or status display, retailing for $69.99.

Form factor compatibility also introduces specific hardware friction. Users deploying the 5,000mAh MagSafe pack on an iPhone Duo will notice the chassis physically protrudes slightly from the bottom edge of the device. This physical overhang is an inherent geometric constraint shared by virtually all MagSafe accessories built for the Duo form factor.

Photo: tomsguide.com

Regulatory Compliance and Travel Logistics

Airline safety crackdowns have intensified scrutiny over lithium-based portable power sources in cabin baggage. Belkin engineered the UltraCharge Pro line to comply with baseline Transportation Security Administration carry-on guidelines.

Regulatory compliance does not grant blanket authorization for in-flight operational use. Individual commercial carriers retain sovereign control over their cabin power policies.

The exterior chassis combines a tactile blend of metal and rubber. The premium aluminum build provides a cold-to-the-touch finish while maintaining pocketable ergonomics.