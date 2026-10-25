Home » Health » Fish Consumption May Help Reduce Risk of Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy: New Study from Japan

A new prospective cohort study published in the European Journal of Nutrition explores whether fish consumption before and during pregnancy influences the risk of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, including gestational hypertension and preeclampsia, utilizing data from 86,009 participants in the Japan Environment and Children’s Study.

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy affect approximately 5% to 10% of pregnancies worldwide, carrying significant clinical risks for both mothers and neonates. Because diet represents a modifiable epidemiological factor, researchers have focused on how specific nutritional patterns might alter vascular outcomes. Fish serves as a primary dietary vehicle for long-chain n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), which modulate cardiovascular function through established anti-inflammatory pathways. However, clinical evidence connecting direct fish intake to the incidence of gestational hypertensive conditions has remained limited.

To investigate this potential association, a research collaboration led by Associate Researcher Takuya Inouye from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Gunma University Graduate School of Medicine, alongside Professor Eiji Yoshioka from the Department of Public Health at the University of Toyama and Professor Kei Hamazaki from Gunma University, examined dietary habits across distinct gestational epochs.

“Given the importance of n-3 PUFAs during pregnancy, we have long been interested in how fish consumption may influence maternal and child health,” notes Dr. Inouye, as reported by news-medical.net.

Evaluating Preconception Versus Gestational Fish Intake

The investigation utilized data from the Japan Environment and Children’s Study, tracking 86,009 women across multiple regions. Dietary intake of fish, alongside n-3 and n-6 PUFAs, was evaluated at two critical intervals: during the year preceding pregnancy and during the mid-to-late stages of gestation. Investigators stratified participants into five distinct intake quintiles to measure overall hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and early-onset disease variants.

The statistical models revealed divergent protective associations depending on the timing of consumption. Higher fish intake during the preconception period correlated with decreased odds of early-onset hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Specifically, women categorized in the highest preconception fish-intake quintile experienced 34% lower odds of early-onset disease (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 0.66). Among primiparous women—those experiencing their first pregnancy—this risk reduction was more pronounced, reaching 43% lower odds (aOR, 0.57).

Conversely, consumption during pregnancy showed different protective parameters. Women in the fourth fish-intake quintile during gestation demonstrated 14% lower odds of overall hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (aOR, 0.86). Higher gestational fish consumption yielded a 21% reduction in the odds of late-onset hypertensive disorders of pregnancy among primiparous participants (aOR, 0.79).

Clinical Insights on Fatty Acid Pathways

An unexpected finding emerged regarding total n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid intake. While fish is rich in these lipids, the statistical associations between total n-3 PUFA intake and the reduction of hypertensive disorders were weaker and less consistent than those observed for whole fish consumption. This discrepancy suggests that the vascular benefits observed may not be attributable solely to isolated n-3 PUFA intake, pointing instead toward a synergistic biochemical mechanism involving other nutrients found in fish matrixes, such as specific amino acids, micronutrients, or protein structures.

The protective associations were statistically significant primarily among women in their first pregnancy. The correlations did not reach statistical significance among multiparous women who had previously given birth, highlighting a distinct physiological susceptibility profile in primiparous cohorts.

Timing of Fish Intake Participant Subgroup Outcome Measured Statistical Result (aOR) Preconception Year All Women (Highest Quintile) Early-Onset HDP aOR 0.66 (34% lower odds) Preconception Year First Pregnancy (Highest Quintile) Early-Onset HDP aOR 0.57 (43% lower odds) Mid-to-Late Pregnancy All Women (Fourth Quintile) Overall HDP aOR 0.86 (14% lower odds) Mid-to-Late Pregnancy First Pregnancy (Higher Intake) Late-Onset HDP aOR 0.79 (21% lower odds)

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Eating more fish before becoming pregnant and continuing through gestation correlates with lower odds of developing high blood pressure disorders linked to pregnancy, especially in first-time mothers.

The protective effect appears tied to eating fish as a whole food rather than relying solely on individual n-3 fatty acid supplements.

Because this was an observational study rather than a controlled clinical trial, it highlights a strong dietary correlation but cannot prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

Methodological Scope and Funding Transparency

The underlying research was derived from the Japan Environment and Children’s Study, a large prospective cohort. Because the study relied on observational nutritional assessments, participants’ diets were not experimentally controlled by the investigators, leaving potential for residual confounding variables such as socioeconomic status, overall lifestyle factors, or variations in regional fish species and preparation methods.

“Fish consumption, starting before pregnancy, should continue to be recommended as part of a healthy diet to support a healthy pregnancy,” states Dr. Inouye, emphasizing that the findings align with broader nutritional guidelines while calling for further research into specific mechanistic pathways.

References