Jobs and Skills Australia Warns AI Could Wipe Out 130,000 Degree Jobs

More than 130,000 degree-qualified jobs face automation over the next decade as artificial intelligence reshapes employment markets, according to a government report released in October 2026 by Jobs and Skills Australia. The analysis warns that four of the top ten occupations for commerce, management, society, and culture graduates sit at medium risk of displacement.

Assessing the 10-Year Workforce Shift

Jobs and Skills Australia forecasts approximately 139,000 fewer university-degree-required positions across the economy within a decade.

Trade roles are projected to expand significantly, with a responsive skills market creating an estimated 106,000 new vocational jobs over the same timeframe.

Key infrastructure initiatives, including 90 planned data centres and the target of 1.2 million new homes by 2030, drive high demand for vocational workers in construction and engineering.

Automation Pressures on Graduate Occupations

The analysis from Jobs and Skills Australia shows that popular pathways for university graduates are among those most exposed to artificial intelligence. Accounting, financial services, administration, human resources, legal, and insurance roles face medium risk of complete displacement from automation. Management and commerce graduates pursuing advertising, media, sales, and executive positions face lower replacement risks, though specific administrative elements within those industries remain vulnerable.

Futurist Michael McQueen notes that entering the workforce with humanities training or a trade offers distinct advantages over highly cognitive but repetitive roles. McQueen emphasizes moving past the paradigm of university as the ultimate ideal. While arts degrees build valuable critical thinking and creativity, he cautions against attending university purely out of obligation.

Vocational Growth and Infrastructure Demands

Acting commissioner Trevor Gauld of Jobs and Skills Australia highlights that while entry-level roles experience exposure challenges, human judgment, expertise, and adaptability remain critical. Maintaining these entry-level pathways ensures the next generation of workers develops essential decision-making skills.

Simultaneously, persistent trade shortages are set to multiply amid forthcoming immigration changes and massive infrastructure investments. National priorities including housing, the care economy, and advanced manufacturing require extensive apprenticeship and traineeship pathways. Projects such as 90 planned data centres, the 1.2 million new homes target by 2030, net zero goals by 2050, and a $1 billion investment in advanced manufacturing generate sustained demand across construction, engineering, and automotive trades.

Employment Sector 10-Year Projected Impact Primary Driver Degree-Qualified Professional Roles Reduction of ~139,000 jobs AI automation in entry-level accounting, admin, and legal functions Vocational and Trade Occupations Addition of ~106,000 jobs Data centre construction, housing targets, and advanced manufacturing

Gauld highlights the broad opportunities available across these sectors. Careers involving trades or critical thinking offer well-remunerated work with low exposure to disruption, preserving the human judgment required across evolving modern industries.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.