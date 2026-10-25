South-City Line Trains Disrupted by Track Issues in Auckland

Train passengers on Auckland’s South-City Line faced disruptions and cancellations following a track issue near Papakura. The incident occurred as the network attempted to restore regular holiday services for the first time in five years, compounding a difficult week of infrastructure issues across the public transport grid.

Operational Impact and Network Recovery Metrics

Papakura Disruption: Auckland Transport issued an initial alert at 7:27 AM regarding the South-City Line track issue, which left services disrupted for roughly two hours by mid-morning.

Auckland Transport issued an initial alert at 7:27 AM regarding the South-City Line track issue, which left services disrupted for roughly two hours by mid-morning. Service Frequencies: Following initial emergency interventions, ongoing delays forced trains on the affected line to operate at reduced intervals of approximately every 30 minutes.

Following initial emergency interventions, ongoing delays forced trains on the affected line to operate at reduced intervals of approximately every 30 minutes. CRL Tunnel Closures: The latest delays follow twin underground station closures at Karanga-a-Hape and Te Waihorotiu earlier in the week due to a false fire alarm and a pre-service ventilation system fault.

Passenger frustration mounted as Auckland Transport (AT) and KiwiRail attempted to run regular train services over Labour Weekend for the first time since 2019. Commuters were repeatedly directed by public transport authorities to check live departures or digital screens at stations before attempting to board.

The sequence of failures began early in the week. A ventilation system issue was discovered during pre-service tests on Friday morning within the City Rail Link (CRL) tunnels. Although AT reported the ventilation fault resolved by 7:15 AM, the resulting backlog rippled across the East West, South City, and Onehunga West lines. Stations such as Te Waihorotiu and Karanga-a-Hape were temporarily closed during the morning commute, forcing rail passengers onto replacement bus services.

Date / Incident Window Affected Lines Primary Cause of Disruption Operational Response Friday Morning CRL Stations, East West, South City, Onehunga West Ventilation system fault during pre-service tests Stations closed; buses accepted rail tickets Monday Morning & Afternoon CRL Network, East West Line False fire alarm at Karanga-a-Hape; trespass incident near Waitematā Network-wide schedule delays and station closures Sunday Morning South-City Line Track issue near Papakura Services restricted to 30-minute frequencies

Compounding the technical infrastructure issues, human and safety incidents further destabilized the timetable. An emergency services incident at Mount Albert Station prompted delays and cancellations on the East West and Onehunga West lines following reports of disorder and an injured person on a train. Simultaneously, a tragic fatality occurred on Friday afternoon when a woman was struck by a train near Sturges Road Station in Henderson, West Auckland. That incident restricted East West Line trains to operate exclusively between Manukau and Henderson while bypassing Sturges Road, Ranui, and Swanson stations.

With ongoing infrastructure adjustments required across multiple corridors, AT advised passengers that regular scheduling would take time to fully normalize. Alternative transport provisions, including bus operators accepting valid rail tickets, remained active while technical teams cleared the remaining bottlenecks.

Photo: RNZ

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