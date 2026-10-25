Jaylen Brown and Embiid Lead LeBron James-Less Sixers Past Bucks

Jaylen Brown celebrated his 30th birthday by scoring 27 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 127-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Playing without the resting LeBron James on the front end of a back-to-back, the undefeated Sixers improved to 3-0 on the NBA season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

With James sitting out due to lower back pain management, Brown assumed a bigger scoring role, as the Sixers leaned on him more in the absence of James.

Embiid’s Triple-Double Dominance: Joel Embiid secured the 10th triple-double of his career (28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists), cementing his elite value as a high-usage, high-gravitational force in all fantasy leagues.

Joel Embiid secured the 10th triple-double of his career (28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists), cementing his elite value as a high-usage, high-gravitational force in all fantasy leagues. Dean Wade made his team debut in place of James, hitting two triples and grabbing three steals.

Redistributing the Load Without James

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Saturday night knowing they would have to play the floor without the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James sat out the contest on the first night of a back-to-back for workload management, having averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds across his first two games against the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, as noted by the Associated Press via Times of India. Head coach Nick Nurse turned to his remaining All-Stars and supporting cast to fill the production gap.

Touches that normally funnel through James were healthy distributed among his teammates. The Sixers showcased three All-Stars and a potential soon-to-be star in their starting lineup to absorb the vacated minutes. Jaylen Brown answered the call immediately, putting on a scoring clinic on his 30th birthday.

Joel Embiid's triple double leads Sixers, Jaylen Brown shines with 27 points | Sixers Postgame Live

Brown and Embiid Control the Floor Against Milwaukee

Jaylen Brown operated primarily in the mid-range, using his physicality and shooting touch to rise over defenders and finish efficiently. His self-created two-point scoring provided a safety valve whenever the Milwaukee Bucks attempted to disrupt Philadelphia’s half-court sets. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid orchestrated the offensive engine from the post, picking apart defensive double-teams with pinpoint passing.

The synergy between Embiid and Brown unlocked a balanced attack that kept the Bucks on their heels. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and four assists, bouncing back from defensive attention with tough perimeter shooting, including a 47-foot heave to close out the first quarter. VJ Edgecombe chipped in 17 points and 12 rebounds, though foul trouble briefly limited his playing time after he drained three early triples.

76ERS HISTORIC COMEBACK. Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown lead the charge | Sixers Talk

Player Points Rebounds Assists / Stats Joel Embiid 28 11 10 assists (Triple-Double) Jaylen Brown 27 – Strong two-way efficiency VJ Edgecombe 17 12 3 three-pointers

Depth Contributions and Shooting Reversals

Beyond the star production, Philadelphia benefited from timely role-player contributions and a much-needed correction in perimeter accuracy. In his team debut after missing the first two games with an ankle sprain, Dean Wade converted a corner triple on his very first possession and finished with two triples and three steals. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 points and disruptive perimeter defense off the bench, though he sustained some bumps and bruises late in the contest.

The victory also resolved an early-season offensive trend. After shooting below 30 percent from beyond the arc in each of their first two outings, the Sixers finally found their rhythm from distance. This perimeter floor-spacing punished Milwaukee’s defensive rotations and compensated for an otherwise uneven defensive showing against a young, athletic Bucks roster.

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Looking Ahead to the Detroit Matchup

With the 127-116 victory secured, the 3-0 Sixers turn their attention immediately to the second leg of their back-to-back schedule. Philadelphia is set to host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, October 25, 2026. James had already indicated prior to the weekend that he planned to play in only one of the two games, meaning the team must once again prepare its rotational depth as they protect their early-season unbeaten streak.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

76ERS POSTCAST: JOEL EMBIID TRIPLE-DOUBLE lead LeBron-less Philadelphia 76ers to 127-116 WIN vs MIL