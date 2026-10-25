Suwang Elementary School in Sejong Hosts Three-Day Ecological Education Event

Suwang Elementary School in Sejong, South Korea, hosted a three-day ecological transition education event from October 21 to 23, 2026, featuring upcycling fashion shows, rainwater harvesting systems, and community-wide environmental challenges involving students, faculty, and parents, according to sejongyeonhap.co.kr.

Establishing Municipal-School Partnerships

Student and faculty participation in local Sejong district education programs involved groups across grades 1 through 6.

Regional administrative backing from Sejong City Hall and Korea Southern Power established a formalized template for municipal-school environmental infrastructure partnerships.

Tackling Ecological Challenges Through Upcycling

Operating under the banner A today that connects nature, a tomorrow that embraces life, the three-day program kicked off at Nurimaru with students committing to four core challenges: clearing carbon, reducing digital consumption, eliminating food waste, and cutting single-use plastics. The student council orchestrated an upcycling fashion show preparation activity using discarded banners and recycled materials, paired with grade-level escape room missions.

The institution utilized its structure through the Our Yuk peer-group mentoring program, pairing first- through sixth-grade students into mixed-age cohorts for collaborative tasks. Parent volunteers from the Buksuwang community club managed an ecological poetry reading and romantic library session.

Rainwater Infrastructure and Field Education

The second day brought hands-on ecological coursework to the school grounds. Students in older grades mapped local flora to compile a comprehensive Suwang Elementary ecological map, while younger cohorts harvested and cooked radish flower stems in the courtyard garden with environmental instructors.

A central milestone of the initiative was the unveiling ceremony for a new rainwater collection system, backed by Sejong City Hall and Korea Southern Power. Local district representative Noh Jong-young and the head of the Carbon Neutrality Support Center attended the launch.

The events also incorporated transition education alongside twenty-five children from the neighboring The Forest Daycare Center. Afternoon sessions featured interactive experiential booths operated by upper-class students and parent associations.

Community Marathon and Closing Ceremonies

The final day featured an outdoor trek spanning from Samsam Spring to the Eungdari Bridge and Ttambumbeok Playground, alongside a mini-marathon event. Students traveled along the Geum River shoreline in their mentor-mentee groups to monitor invasive ecological species, clear trash through plogging, and execute milestone photography tasks.

Student council president Yoon Yi-yoon described the experience, stating that through making clothes from recycled items, operating resource-recycling booths, and picking up trash during the plogging run, students learned methods to protect nature practically. Principal Hong Suk-pyo noted that the collaborative preparation allowed students to naturally internalize the significance of climate crisis response and ecological preservation.

The multi-day project concluded with a closing ceremony featuring result presentations, the upcycling runway show, and performances by the Laksuwang parent music club, as reported by sejongyeonhap.co.kr.