Semeja Harapan: Help Feed Needy Families via Penang Supermarkets

Shoppers in Penang can now feed needy families by dropping extra grocery items into designated supermarket bins under the Semeja Harapan campaign, addressing household budget pressures as the state monitors over 11,000 registered low-income households.

Convenient Contributions at Local Supermarkets

The Semeja Harapan initiative is designed to make charitable giving straightforward during routine grocery trips. Shoppers purchase an extra packet or two of food and leave them in collection bins placed inside participating supermarkets. Mutiara Food Bank chief operating officer Damien Fong explained that the collection teams empty these bins when they reach roughly 80% capacity.

Fong encouraged donors to select nutritious non-perishable items that offer meal variety. While staples like rice, cooking oil, sugar, and flour remain useful, the food bank actively welcomes milk powder, canned sardines, tuna, dried beans, nuts, oats, and dried mushrooms. Organizers accept all food donations except cooked meals.

This community-level effort operates alongside the food bank’s daily collection of surplus fresh produce and bread from supermarkets. These supplies reach residents through community centres, village community management councils, residents’ associations, and mosques. The distribution network gathers vegetables from supermarkets in Kulim and Sungai Petani, alongside food from the Macallum wholesale market every Tuesday and the Bukit Mertajam wholesale market as needed. The organization also runs a cooked-meal programme funded by corporate sponsors at about RM6.50 per meal, including a drink.

Reaching Vulnerable Households Across Penang

The state-run Mutiara Food Bank, which launched in 2017, provides assistance to single mothers, homeless individuals, broken families, and households struggling to make ends meet. According to Fong, individuals seeking food assistance can contact the organization directly without undergoing intrusive vetting. The intake process records only names and photographs for internal record-keeping, ensuring immediate help for anyone reporting hungry family members at home.

State welfare committee chairman Lim Siew Khim noted that 11,105 households remained registered under the poor category as of September 30. Lim emphasized that these families require ongoing state attention and support to prevent vulnerable households from slipping into hardcore poverty. To date, the Mutiara Food Bank has redistributed more than 2,000 tonnes of surplus food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Operational Metric Details Initiative Launch Year 2017 Registered Low-Income Households 11,105 (as of September 30) Surplus Food Redistributed Over 2,000 tonnes Corporate Meal Programme Cost RM6.50 per meal (includes drink)

The campaign continues to accept public contributions across participating retail locations in Penang, providing a direct channel for everyday shoppers to support local families facing economic strain.