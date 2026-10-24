Yemeni forces conduct ‘Yemen Dawn’ operations across several fronts

The “Yemen Dawn” military operation entered its third week on October 24, 2026, featuring intense clashes across Lahij, Taiz, and the Red Sea coastline, alongside ballistic missile interceptions over Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait.

The current escalation marks a sharp intensification in the multi-front campaign launched earlier in October by Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi. Ground forces, coalition defense batteries, and Houthi combat units are trading heavy artillery and drone strikes across several key sectors, drawing sharp regional warnings over the security of international maritime trade.

The 30-Hour Battle for Kahboub Heights

In the southern Lahij governorate, ground combat reached a peak along the strategic Kahboub front overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Southern forces, specifically the “Nation Shield” (Dir Al-Watan) forces—including the 7th Brigade of the 1st Division—alongside the Giants Brigades (Al-Amaliqa), successfully repelled the offensive. Anatolia Ajansı reported that the Giants Brigades confirmed the downing of a Houthi “Rujoum” drone in the Kahboub sector before it reached its target. The defending units maintained their positions across the high ground of the Kahboub mountain range while inflicting heavy material and personnel losses on the attacking formations.

Targeted Strikes and Urban Warfare in Taiz

Simultaneously, the Yemeni Armed Forces executed a series of targeted operations within Taiz governorate to neutralize Houthi positions and supply lines. Alarabiya.net reported that military spokesperson Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nuzaili stated that the armed forces carried out 736 precision strikes over a 24-hour period under the “Yemen Dawn” framework, neutralizing roughly 307 Houthi leaders and field operatives while destroying 68 military vehicles and heavy weapons.

A primary focal point of the Taiz engagement was the abandoned Sofitel Hotel. Colonel Al-Nuzaili stated that Houthi forces had converted the abandoned high-rise into a military outpost and source of threat used to launch artillery and mortar fire into surrounding residential neighborhoods. Additional operations and air raids extended to Houthi positions in Al-Mokha, Marib, and Al-Jawf.

Air Defenses Active Over the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia

The conflict’s kinetic footprint extended well beyond Yemen’s immediate borders. Alarabiya.net reported that Coalition Forces spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki announced the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles fired by Houthi forces toward the Saudi Arabian cities of Taif and Yanbu. Saudi Civil Defense issued prior hazard warnings for residents across Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu, and the Makkah region before lifting the alerts upon the successful neutralization of the inbound threats.

Photo: Anadolu Ajansı

Meanwhile, naval and maritime security remained under acute stress near the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint. Alarabiya.net reported that a Houthi missile launched toward the strait suffered a propulsion failure and crashed into a residential home in the Al-Tuhta district of Al-Hodeidah governorate, resulting in the deaths of five civilians, including children.

Operational Sector Primary Forces Involved Key Developments (October 2026) Kahboub / Lahij Dir Al-Watan & Giants Brigades Repelled a 30-hour Houthi offensive; downed a “Rujoum” drone near Bab el-Mandeb. Taiz City Yemeni Armed Forces Targeted command center and heavy weapons at the abandoned Sofitel Hotel; 736 daily strikes reported. Red Sea / Al-Hodeidah Local Civilian Populations Stray Houthi missile failed in flight and struck a home in Al-Tuhta, killing five civilians. Taif & Yanbu (Saudi Arabia) Coalition Air Defense Forces Intercepted and destroyed two inbound ballistic missiles; Civil Defense warnings temporarily raised.

Regional States Condemn Houthi Attacks on Shipping

As the military campaign enters its third week, the operational tempo has triggered coordinated diplomatic responses across the Middle East. Regional states, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, issued a joint quadrilateral statement condemning ongoing Houthi attacks. The signatories warned of the direct hazards these actions pose to international shipping and regional stability, calling for renewed diplomatic channels to address the crisis.