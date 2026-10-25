Cable News Ratings: Fox News, CNN, and MS NOW Post Gains for Week of October 12

During the week of October 12, 2026, the three major cable news networks all finished with upward movement in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo during primetime and total day, according to Nielsen big data and panel figures reported by adweek.com. Fox News (NASDAQ: FOXA), MS NOW, and CNN all posted gains in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demographic compared to the previous week.

The Bottom Line

CNN climbed past MS NOW to take the No. 2 position during total day viewing, while also registering the only double-digit percentage gains in the advertiser-coveted demographic across both dayparts.

Fox News recaptured the top primetime spot in the Adults 25-54 demo with its program The Five, edging out MS NOW’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

Year-over-year comparisons reveal divergence, with Fox News recording primetime and total day declines compared to the same week in 2025, while MS NOW and CNN posted yearly increases.

Primetime Performance and Demographic Shifts

For the week beginning October 12, Fox News averaged 1.724 million total viewers and 157,000 viewers in the Adults 25-54 demographic during primetime, marking an 8% increase in both categories compared to the week of October 5, adweek.com reported. In total day viewing, the network averaged 1.1 million total viewers and 98,000 demo viewers, representing a 3% gain in total viewers and a 4% increase in the demo.

Meanwhile, MS NOW averaged 927,000 total viewers and 93,000 demo viewers in primetime, representing a 3% bump in total viewers and a 6% rise in the demo week-over-week. During total day, MS NOW recorded 595,000 total viewers and 60,000 demo viewers, growing 4% and 5% respectively.

CNN posted a primetime average of 628,000 total viewers and 115,000 demo viewers, climbing 9% in total viewers and 15% in the demo over the prior week. During total day, CNN reached 420,000 total viewers and 68,000 demo viewers, translating to a 7% increase in total viewers and a 21% jump in the demo—the steepest demographic growth rate among the three networks.

Network Primetime Total Viewers Primetime A25-54 Total Day Total Viewers Total Day A25-54 Fox News 1,724,000 157,000 1,100,000 98,000 MS NOW 927,000 93,000 595,000 60,000 CNN 628,000 115,000 420,000 68,000

Programming Battles in the Ratings Rankings

Program-level data highlighted shifting audience loyalties across individual time slots. Fox News claimed 12 of the 15 most-watched cable news shows in total viewers, anchored by The Five at 5 p.m. ET, which drew 2.763 million total viewers to take first place, according to adweek.com. The Five also recaptured the top spot in the Adults 25-54 demo with 245,000 viewers.

MS NOW secured several spots on the leaderboard, led by the Monday-only 9 p.m. ET airing of The Rachel Maddow Show, which landed at No. 7 with 1.725 million total viewers and 152,000 demo viewers. Additionally, adweek.com noted that on Thursday, October 15, MS NOW finished as the most-watched cable news network in the demo during primetime.

CNN placed two programs in the top 15 for the demo: CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip at 10 p.m. ET ranked ninth with 143,000 demo viewers, while The Source with Kaitlan Collins at 9 p.m. ET took 12th place with 125,000 demo viewers, as reported by adweek.com.

Year-Over-Year Audience Trajectory

Contrasting the weekly gains against historical baselines exposes different long-term trajectories for the networks. When evaluated against the same period in 2025, Fox News experienced declines, dropping 26% in total viewers and 31% in the demo during primetime, alongside a 28% drop in total viewers and a 32% drop in the demo during total day, according to adweek.com data.

In contrast, MS NOW and CNN posted positive yearly comparisons. MS NOW grew 13% in total viewers and 48% in the demo during primetime, while total day numbers rose 15% and 40% respectively. CNN posted a 19% primetime increase in total viewers and a 44% gain in the demo, with total day viewers up 8% and demo audiences higher by 17% compared to twelve months prior.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.