Home » News » Can ASEAN Enforce Its Way Out of the Haze Crisis?

Transboundary haze has disrupted Southeast Asian economies since the 1980s, driven by peatland drainage for palm oil and pulpwood plantations. As a potential super El Nino threatens drier conditions in 2026–27, regional diplomacy struggles with enforcement gaps, leaving nations like Malaysia and Indonesia at odds over accountability under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations framework.

Reframing Enforcement for ASEAN Haze Agreement by 2030

Regional peatland fires linked to palm oil and pulpwood plantations continue to trigger cross-border economic disruptions, school closures, and industrial shutdowns.

The 2002 ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution lacks binding punitive measures, relying entirely on voluntary member-state implementation.

With the second roadmap target window closing in 2030, policymakers face mounting pressure to reframe enforcement as a mutual obligation rather than an infringement on sovereignty.

Why Decades of ASEAN Diplomatic Frameworks Failed to Stop the Haze

Transboundary haze has recurred almost annually in Southeast Asia for over four decades. According to reports from the East Asia Forum, these fires are primarily the knock-on effect of draining peatlands for palm oil and pulpwood plantations located in Indonesia, and to a lesser extent, Malaysia. Some of these agricultural operators are foreign joint ventures, cementing the crisis as a complex regional issue.

ASEAN member states have repeatedly committed to prevention, monitoring, and emergency response. The foundational 2002 ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) is supported by mechanisms like the ASEAN Standard Operating Procedure for Monitoring, Assessment and Joint Emergency Response, alongside two Haze-Free Roadmaps. The first roadmap established a target of a Transboundary Haze-Free ASEAN by 2020. When that deadline passed without resolution, authorities launched a second framework targeting 2030.

ASEAN’s response to transboundary haze remains limited: Expert

Governance under the traditional ASEAN Way prioritizes informal diplomacy, consensus, and strict non-interference. Consequently, Indonesia took until 2014 to ratify the AATHP, delaying collective progress by more than a decade. Neighboring states refrained from applying pressure to avoid violating internal affairs protocols. The legally binding pact contained zero enforcement mechanisms or financial penalties for non-compliance.

How the 2026 Climate Pressures and Diplomatic Friction Sparked Crises

Hotter and drier conditions linked to a potential “super” El Nino heighten the risk of uncontrollable fires. On 24 August, worsening haze along the Malaysia–Indonesia border prompted Malaysia to offer cloud-seeding operations inside Indonesia under standard operational procedures.

By 4 September, air pollution reached hazardous levels, forcing officials to declare a three-day emergency in Serian, near Indonesia’s Kalimantan border. The emergency mandate closed schools, shuttered non-essential workplaces, and banned outdoor activities. In early October, a royal decree abruptly shut thousands of schools during final exam periods.

Diplomatic frictions have repeatedly obstructed cooperative mitigation. While Malaysia’s Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh noted that AATHP mechanisms must evolve, he stopped short of demanding stronger enforcement tools. Meanwhile, Indonesian officials have pushed back against external pressure. During the 2026 season, an Indonesian Government Communications Agency representative reminded neighbors that Indonesia supplies them with oxygen, not just haze.

Haze from Indonesia Spreads, ASEAN Issues Highest Alert

On 28 August, an Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced that Jakarta had received no formal objections from neighboring countries regarding the haze. This maneuver utilizes the absence of official complaints to signal that conditions remain under control.

Can ASEAN Reframe Enforcement as a Mutual Obligation?

The core policy dilemma centers on sovereignty versus regional responsibility. A nation that permits transboundary pollution to harm neighboring economies directly interferes with those countries, effectively contradicting the principle of non-interference. Overcoming this political deadlock requires ASEAN to reframe enforcement not as a violation of state autonomy, but as a shared obligation.

Southeast Asia Haze Crisis: Indonesia Behind Singapore Malaysia Toxic Air? | Connecting The Dots

Precedents for structural adaptation exist. Following the severe regional haze of 1997–98, member states broke from tradition by agreeing to the legally binding AATHP. With barely four years remaining until the 2030 deadline, experts argue that the bloc must integrate more specific delegation mechanisms and strengthen dispute resolution.

Potential pathways align with the Protocol to the ASEAN Charter on Dispute Settlement Mechanisms for non-economic disputes. Utilizing this existing legal framework could provide the checks and balances required to enforce compliance before the 2030 target arrives.

Southeast Asia Haze Crisis: Is Indonesia Behind Singapore, Malaysia Toxic Air?