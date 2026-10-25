First Human Case of Shamonda Virus Reported in France

The first known human infection of the animal-borne Shamonda virus has been detected in France, resulting in the death of a severely immunocompromised patient treated at the Hospices Civils de Lyon. Health authorities stress that no human-to-human transmission or general population health risk has been identified.

Clinical Background and Viral Lineage

First identified in Nigeria during the 1960s, the Shamonda virus belongs to the genus Orthobunyavirus. It is traditionally an animal pathogen spread by biting midges of the genus Culicoides, primarily affecting ruminants such as cattle, sheep, and goats by causing fever, diarrhea, reduced milk production, and reproductive losses. According to data reported by santepubliquefrance.fr, a newly emerged strain designated as Shamonda-Europe has spread rapidly across the continent since the summer of 2026. By late October, the pathogen had been confirmed in cattle across 52 French departments, sheep in two departments, and a horse in the Hérault department.

The fatal human case involved an individual undergoing treatment for a serious neurological condition at the Hospices Civils de Lyon. As noted in reports from santepubliquefrance.fr, health authorities were notified of the infection on October 7, 2026. Advanced microbiological investigations confirmed the diagnosis through multiple biological samples. Because the patient was severely immunocompromised, medical experts emphasize that opportunistic pathogens can establish infections far more readily than in immunocompetent hosts.

France reports 1st human case of Shamonda virus after man's death

Decoding the Clinical Implications for Vulnerable Patients

Mechanism of Exposure: The primary working hypothesis centers on transmission via the bite of an infected biting midge, mirroring vector-borne routes seen in related pathogens like the Oropouche virus.

The primary working hypothesis centers on transmission via the bite of an infected biting midge, mirroring vector-borne routes seen in related pathogens like the Oropouche virus. Population Risk Assessment: Current epidemiological surveillance indicates no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission or elevated risk for the general public.

Ongoing Multidisciplinary Investigations

To characterize the infection fully, health agencies including Santé publique France, the ANSES National Reference Laboratory for animal health, the National Reference Center for Arboviruses, and the National Veterinary School of Toulouse have initiated comprehensive joint investigations. These efforts involve complete genomic sequencing of viral isolates from the patient to compare them directly with circulating animal strains.

Parameter Details Pathogen Genus Orthobunyavirus Primary Vector Biting midges (Culicoides species) Affected Animal Hosts Cattle, sheep, goats, horses, alpacas Initial Human Detection Hospices Civils de Lyon, France (October 2026)

Researchers are evaluating the patient’s recent travel history, environmental exposures, and potential vector contact zones to rule out alternative modes of transmission.

World's First Human Shamonda Virus Case Reported in France, ECDC Monitors Situation

References

Santé publique France. Shamonda Virus: First Human Case Detected in France—What Do We Know. Available via santepubliquefrance.fr.

ESA. Platform for animal health surveillance data.