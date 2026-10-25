Luminate data shows preference for older music in UK and US streams

More music is being created than at any other point in human history, with over 100,000 new songs submitted daily to streaming services, yet listening habits show an overwhelming preference for older tracks. Data from entertainment analytics firm Luminate reveals that nearly 60 percent of music streamed in the UK and US during the first half of 2026 was released five or more years ago.

The Streaming Reality

Nearly 60 percent of music streamed in the UK and US in the first half of 2026 was at least five years old.

Spotify has removed 75 million spammy tracks, while Deezer reports AI accounts for just 0.5 percent of its streams.

New chart-topping hits achieve massive scale, but the vast majority of streaming volume concentrates on the top 0.4 percent of artists.

The Dominance of Deep Catalogues

Despite the daily deluge of new releases and artificial intelligence submissions—with Spotify confirming the removal of 75 million spammy tracks and Deezer noting that AI accounts for a mere 0.5 percent of its streams—real music still commands the vast majority of listener attention. The issue for contemporary creators is that audiences are increasingly leaning toward nostalgia and deep catalogues. Luminate, which began tracking music consumption in 2008, recorded that current music released less than 18 months ago was significantly dwarfed by older material in both the UK and US markets throughout the first half of 2026.

In the UK, 18 of the year’s top 20 bestselling songs were released 12 months prior or earlier. Notable examples include Zara Larsson’s “Lush Life,” which originally arrived in June 2015 and sits as the eighth biggest hit of the year, alongside Michael Jackson’s 1983 track “Billie Jean” at 22nd place and Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 staple “Dreams” at 30th. A similar trend governs the US market, where R&B and Hip-Hop—the country’s two most-played genres—see roughly 60 percent of their streams directed toward old-school catalogue hits.

Chart Longevity and Grassroots Struggles

When contemporary tracks do break through, they tend to monopolize the charts for extended stretches. Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s duet “Rein Me In” made UK chart history by spending a record-breaking 23 non-consecutive weeks at number one. Similarly, in America, Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” became the longest-running number one in US chart history.

Achieving top chart status requires millions of streams daily. Data from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority shows that nearly two thirds of streams involve music recorded by only the top 0.4 percent of artists. This dynamic leaves grassroots musicians facing steep promotion hurdles. J Erving, founder of Raye’s distribution company Human Re Sources, noted in a Billboard interview that modern platforms encourage passive fandom centered around a single viral moment rather than deep career connectivity. Organizations like Sofar Sounds are attempting to counter this via intimate live performances and campaigns designed to put human curation back into music discovery.

Metric / Data Point Value Context / Source Daily New Submissions 100,000+ songs Submitted daily to streaming services AI Stream Share (Deezer) 0.5% Reported platform-wide stream volume Stream Concentration Top 0.4% of artists Account for nearly two-thirds of total streams (UK CMA)

Algorithmic Curation and the Rise of Sound-Alikes

Artificial intelligence also influences the visibility of new music through auto-generated playlists on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Musicologist Anna-Kaisa Kaila points out that bias can emerge in AI systems if training data lacks commercially non-dominant styles. Independent artists and curators warn that algorithmic bubbles tend to recommend tracks identical to what users already listen to rather than offering genuine musical diversity.

London-based independent artist Chiminyo observed that popular auto-generated playlists feature unverified accounts with hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners whose tracks share identical production signatures, suggesting synthetic mass-production. While Spotify states it has implemented platform-wide policies against impersonation and continues filtering AI-related issues, the tension between algorithmic convenience and human artistry remains a defining challenge for the music industry.