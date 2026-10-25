Sibusisiwe Gugu Manqele Dies After Cardiac Condition at 35

Sibusisiwe Gugu Manqele, a SAFTA-winning screenwriter, actress, and multidisciplinary artist whose credits include Skeem Saam, Gomora, and House of Zwide, died on Thursday, 22 October 2026, at the age of 35 after spending more than a week in hospital with a cardiac condition.

The Bottom Line

Sibusisiwe Gugu Manqele passed away at age 35 following a week-long hospital stay for a cardiac condition.

She left behind a massive television legacy spanning hit South African productions like Skeem Saam, House of Zwide, and Gomora.

Her death occurred just hours after the University of KwaZulu-Natal received her PhD examiners’ reports confirming she met the requirements for her doctorate.

A Devastating Loss for South African Television

The family of the multidisciplinary artist confirmed her passing, describing the event as a devastating loss for the creative community. Manqele spent more than a week receiving hospital care for a cardiac condition before her death. In a statement released following her passing, her family highlighted that faith remained central to her life and work.

Above all, Sibusisiwe loved God, and her faith was at the heart of everything she did, her family noted, while thanking supporters for their prayers during the difficult period. Born in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, Manqele built a successful career as a writer, actress, voice artist, and creative entrepreneur.

SAFTA award winning writer Sibusisiwe Gugu Manqele passes on prior to her meeting the university requirements for her PhDhttps://t.co/ny5NLrHEaU pic.twitter.com/7gRFCX9FnM — https://x.com/BuzzLifenews/status/2113736408167035238

Shaping Local Language and Narrative

Her television and media footprint extended across some of the country’s most-watched programs. Alongside Skeem Saam, Gomora, and House of Zwide, her writing and performance credits included Umkhokha and Intersexions 2.

Beyond screenwriting, Manqele was a passionate advocate for isiZulu and authentic South African storytelling. That commitment to local languages matched her dedication to academic excellence. She held three degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Academic Milestones and Final Hours

At the time of her passing, Manqele was pursuing a doctorate in Culture, Communication and Media Studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Her doctoral research focused specifically on the experiences of Black women showrunners.

In a deeply poignant turn noted by her family and academic circle, the university received her PhD examiners’ reports just hours before her death. Those reports confirmed she had successfully met the degree requirements, subject to recommended corrections.