Wicknell Chivayo Custom Rolls-Royce Arrives in Harare

A custom-built Rolls-Royce Phantom commissioned by the late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo arrived in Harare on October 23, 2026, exactly 15 days after his burial. Business Insider Africa reported that the ultra-luxury vehicle had been in international transit when Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, died in a helicopter crash on September 30 near Marondera, east of Harare.

Custom Specifications and a Heavy Price Tag

The newly delivered Phantom was built to Chivayo’s exact specifications, featuring bespoke bodywork and custom interior finishes. PUNCH Online noted that the vehicle bears personalised number plates displaying the inscriptions “Wicknell” and “Chibaba,” with comparable Rolls-Royce Phantom models costing between $550,000 and over $800,000.

This acquisition joins an extensive garage of elite vehicles that defined the businessman’s public profile. Before his death, Chivayo’s collection included a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Bentley Bentayga, two Lamborghini Urus SUVs, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, and a Range Rover Autobiography. Known widely as “Sir Wicknell,” he frequently documented both his luxury acquisitions and his lavish vehicle gifts to musicians, religious leaders, and political figures on social media.

#dandarostreets The custom Rolls-Royce Phantom belonging to the late Sir Wicknell Chivayo has finally been delivered, two weeks after his burial. The luxury vehicle’s arrival comes after the controversial businessman was laid to rest, drawing attention to the car that arrived… pic.twitter.com/w3ReXpXzuB — https://x.com/DandaroOnline/status/2113555707068813774

Outstanding Dealership Debts and Disputed Claims

The arrival of the high-end Phantom coincides with brewing financial controversies surrounding the management of Chivayo’s estate. ZimLive reported that three prominent luxury car dealerships in Harare claimed a combined $5.1 million in outstanding debts for vehicles supplied to Chivayo prior to his fatal crash.

Faramatsi Motors accounts for the largest share of the reported debt at $2.4 million, followed by Exquisite Cars at $1.4 million and Enterprise Car Sales at $1.3 million. According to industry sources, Chivayo routinely acquired luxury stock on credit terms typically settled within three months. However, Exquisite Cars owner Victor Vikela publicly disputed the figures attributed to his firm, stating that his company had already written off any remaining balance.

Photo: Punch Newspapers

High-Level Connections and Ongoing Investigations

Beyond his automotive ventures, Chivayo’s influence stretched across African political and infrastructural spheres.

Chivayo actively cultivated relationships with numerous African heads of state, including Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and William Ruto. Following the aviation tragedy, President Ruto remembered him as a close friend with a deep conviction in the continent’s potential. Meanwhile, Zimbabwean authorities continue to investigate the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Chivayo and his wife, leaving both regulatory bodies and creditors to untangle the complex web of assets and liabilities left in the wake of his sudden demise.