Breast Cancer Screening Inadequate for Women with Dense Breasts

Dionne Scott, a 50-year-old woman from Whanganui whose breast cancer was missed on a routine mammogram, is calling for more information around dense breast tissue. With one in 10 women having extremely dense breasts where standard mammograms detect only half of cancers, advocates want policy changes ahead of the upcoming election.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Dense tissue appears white on a mammogram, the exact same color as a tumor, masking potential cancers.

Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM): An advanced imaging technique that uses an injected contrast dye to highlight areas of unusual blood flow, helping radiologists spot hidden tumors in dense tissue.

An advanced imaging technique that uses an injected contrast dye to highlight areas of unusual blood flow, helping radiologists spot hidden tumors in dense tissue. Clinical Risk vs. Financial Access: Advocates argue that additional screening pathways should rely on a patient’s medical profile rather than their ability to pay for private imaging.

A Missed Diagnosis in Whanganui

Dionne Scott was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024 at the age of 50. She had discovered a lump in her breast that went undetected during a routine mammogram nine months earlier. When the lump persisted six months later, she sought a GP referral for a repeat mammogram and an ultrasound. Neither imaging method identified the malignancy.

How Breast Cancer Screening Differs for People with Dense Breasts

Insisting on further investigation because the physical lump remained palpable, Scott requested a biopsy. The procedure confirmed breast cancer, prompting a lumpectomy followed by radiation and hormone treatment. Scott noted that waiting another year would have likely pushed her cancer beyond a grade two classification.

Research indicates that approximately one in 10 women possess extremely dense breasts. For this demographic, standard screening mammograms capture only about half of all developing cancers. Sorenson explained that while mammograms remain essential for most women, they lack efficacy for those with high breast density, and the public health system currently offers no publicly funded supplementary screening based on individual risk factors.

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Political Silence and Election Manifesto Demands

New Zealand Doctor reported that four out of seven political parties failed to answer whether they would fund additional breast screening for women at higher risk. Among the remaining parties, Labour, the Opportunities Party, and Te Pāti Māori responded, with Labour indicating an openness to expert advice on a supplementary imaging pathway.

The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ published a 2026 Election Manifesto addressing these gaps. The organization is urging the incoming government to require BreastScreen Aotearoa to include breast density metrics in every screening result. The manifesto also calls for funded secondary screening for high-risk individuals and a phased rollout of contrast-enhanced mammography where clinically appropriate.

New FDA regulations inform women about breast density in Boca Raton

Sorenson emphasized that notification is merely the initial step. International frameworks offer varying precedents. Mandatory federal reporting exists in the United States, alongside widespread standardization across Canadian provinces and territories. Australia has implemented progressive reporting across states, advising women with high density to consult their GPs about overall risk and screening alternatives. In 2023, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists recommended mandatory reporting.

Screening Approach Mechanism Limitation in Dense Tissue Standard Mammography X-ray imaging of breast tissue architecture. Dense tissue appears white, obscuring tumors of the same density. Ultrasound High-frequency sound waves. Often used adjunctively, but operator-dependent and high false-positive rate. Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM) X-ray imaging combined with an injected contrast dye. Highlights unusual blood flow to locate tumors hidden in dense tissue.

Global Regulatory Shifts Toward Transparency

International medical standards increasingly favor transparent communication regarding breast composition. As professional bodies and advocacy groups push for systematic updates, the focus centers on aligning diagnostic capabilities with known anatomical variables. Ensuring equitable access to advanced diagnostic tools remains a central public health challenge as policymakers evaluate funding mechanisms for supplementary screening.

FDA updates mammogram regulations to help detect breast cancer sooner

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