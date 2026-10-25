Marion Norbert Riberolle Undergoes Heart Procedure for Rhythm Disorder

Belgian cyclocross champion Marion Norbert Riberolle has undergone a medical procedure following the discovery of a heart-rhythm disorder, her Crelan-Corendon team confirmed. The 27-year-old rider was examined after experiencing severe performance drops late in races at Dendermonde and Ardooie earlier in October, leaving her return to the start line uncertain.

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Roster Availability: Norbert Riberolle faces an unspecified recovery window, leaving the Crelan-Corendon squad without a return date for upcoming Belgian and Dutch fixtures.

Warning Signs at Dendermonde and Ardooie

The physical issues first became apparent during the Mosselcross in Dendermonde on October 11. Norbert-Riberolle animated the early exchanges of the race before fading dramatically and ultimately abandoning the course, procyclinguk.com reported.

Four days later, at the Kermiscross in Ardooie on October 15, a similar pattern materialized. The Belgian champion remained locked in a battle for a podium position well into the final lap before losing ground abruptly, finishing in eighth position. Those successive late-race collapses prompted Crelan-Corendon management to pull the rider from competition and order comprehensive clinical examinations.

Marion Norbert Riberolle opérée du cœur – https://t.co/xxaudGcZUd pic.twitter.com/xWOFERCy99 — https://x.com/videoscyclisme/status/2113657489610957259

She had already withdrawn from the Berencross in Meulebeke on 18 October, according to procyclinguk.com, while grenzecho.net noted that the team subsequently announced the discovery of a heart-rhythm disorder and confirmed that an intervention had taken place.

Medical Intervention and Absence of a Return Timeline

Crelan-Corendon stated that the medical procedure successfully addressed the rhythm problem and that subsequent examinations revealed no additional physiological abnormalities. However, the squad did not disclose the exact diagnosis or the specific nature of the surgical intervention.

Photo: grenzecho.net

Event / Date Location Result / Status Mosselcross (Oct 11, 2026) Dendermonde Abandoned after early lead contention Kermiscross (Oct 15, 2026) Ardooie Eighth place after final-lap drop Berencross (Oct 18, 2026) Meulebeke Withdrawn prior to start

The team clarified that clearing initial diagnostic checks does not equate to immediate competitive clearance.

No date has been established for her return to active racing. The interruption arrives at a critical juncture in the autumn calendar, where events cluster closely together across Belgium and the Netherlands. For a competitor who structures her campaign around consistent early-season starts, missing these fixtures alters her competitive trajectory significantly, though the ultimate duration of her absence remains unknown.