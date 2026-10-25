Dallas Resident James Gadient Dies at 72 After AIDS Battle

James Eric “Jim” Gadient, a retired interior designer, Dallas transplant, and long-standing advocate within the Texas Gay Rodeo Association, died on July 4, 2026, at the age of 72, after ceding his battle with AIDS, the Dallas Morning News reported.

From Chicago to North Dallas Interior Design

Born on June 28, 1954, Gadient established his roots in the design industry decades before his passing. He maintained a professional membership with the American Society of Interior Design (ASID) starting in 1981, building a career that eventually brought him south.

In the spring of 1989, he relocated from his native Chicago to Dallas, Texas. Described in his community as a Yankee by birth and a Texan by choice, he lent his design expertise to Weston Furniture in North Dallas until stepping away into retirement in January 1992.

Community Leadership and AIDS Advocacy

Beyond his professional career in interior spaces, Gadient shaped a lasting footprint in Texan social organizations. He joined the Dallas chapter of the Texas Gay Rodeo Association (TGRA) in 1989, the same year he arrived in the city.

During his decades-long involvement with the TGRA, which promotes the western lifestyle and gay pride while raising funds for local AIDS charities, he served on numerous boards and committees. Because he was fortunate enough not to rely personally on AIDS service organizations for assistance during his illness, Gadient made a conscious choice to dedicate his final years to charitable fundraising for those who did.

Milestone Date / Period Details Birth June 28, 1954 Born in Chicago, Illinois. ASID Membership 1981 – 2026 Professional member of the American Society of Interior Design. Relocation Spring 1989 Moved from Chicago to Dallas, Texas. TGRA Involvement 1989 – 2026 Joined the Dallas chapter of the Texas Gay Rodeo Association, serving on boards and committees. Retirement January 1992 Concluded his work at Weston Furniture in North Dallas. Passing July 4, 2026 Died at age 72 after ceding his battle with AIDS.

Legacy and Memorial Preferences

Gadient was preceded in death by his parents, Walter G. and Emilie L. Gadient of Chicago and Naples, Florida, as well as his uncle, Norman A. Richards of Fort Wayne, Indiana. While his immediate family remained small, he cultivated a wide extended family of close friends and community ties.

Respecting his explicit wishes, no morbid memorial service was held. Instead, a private family interment was scheduled at Naples Memorial Garden in Florida. For those wishing to honor his memory, memorial contributions have been directed to the Resource Center of Dallas at 5950 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 76235, or to a donor’s preferred charity.