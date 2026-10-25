Law Roach Says Keke Palmer Made the Right Decision by Firing Him

Celebrity stylist Law Roach opened up about his professional split from Keke Palmer, admitting during an October 20 podcast appearance that the actress made the right decision by terminating him over a disagreement regarding her pregnancy wardrobe, according to sources.

When Creative Visions Collide on the Red Carpet

The friction between the self-described Image Architect and the Nope star began when Palmer was expecting her first child and wanted to keep the pregnancy private. While Roach felt compelled to celebrate and showcase her changing maternity silhouette through high-fashion styling, Palmer requested wardrobe choices that concealed her growing baby bump.

Roach admitted during his appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast that he simply could not meet her specific needs at the time. “I couldn’t get it right. I couldn’t get it right,” Roach said, adding that he loves Palmer to death and recognizes that the dismissal was ultimately a sound business decision.

Aspire with Emma Grede

The Phone Call That Ended the Collaboration

The professional relationship came to a definitive end when Palmer placed a direct phone call to her stylist. Roach recalled the actress telling him, “You may be the best stylist in the world, but you are not the best stylist for me.”

Rather than taking offense, Roach respected her clarity and assertiveness. Roach responded simply with, “Well, all right, Keke Palmer,” a recollection that drew laughter from podcast host Emma Grede, who praised Palmer for knowing herself well enough to make that call.

Photo: yahoo.com

A Shared History Beyond the Professional Split

Despite the wardrobe disagreement, the duo has maintained a strong bond and previously laughed about the firing together. In October 2024, Palmer joined Roach at a panel for his book, How to Build a Fashion Icon, where she joked about his appreciation for a sharp remark. “Law lives for a drag,” Palmer told the audience, as reported by yahoo.com.

They revisited the topic again on the July 15, 2025, episode of Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, during an installment titled Boundaries, Break Ups, and Comebacks with Law Roach.

Keke Palmer Fired Law Roach… And She Was 100% Right