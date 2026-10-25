Wall Street tokenization initiatives grow with institutional adoption

Wall Street tokenization initiatives involving giants like Apple and Nvidia alongside massive daily transaction processing by JPMorgan point to a shift where leading digital assets will require tangible revenue, regulatory compliance, and scalable institutional utility rather than speculative hype. Wall Street is currently building more of its business on the blockchain, prompting cryptocurrency investors to determine which tokens provide a meaningful share of that growth.

Blockchain Trading Expansion for Equities

On October 8, Securitize launched blockchain-based trading for 12 major United States equities, including Apple and Nvidia. These products rely on real underlying shares and execute initially on Solana. The architecture aims for continuous, round-the-clock market access.

Simultaneously, JPMorgan reported in September that its Kinexys blockchain network processes roughly $7 billion in daily transactions. Scott Lawin, president of Pantera Capital, described this shift as moving toward the less flashy, sustainable side of blockchain history, noting that people will no longer talk about everything going to the moon, but rather about real adoption, real revenue, and scalability.

Tokenized stocks: how blockchain could rewire Wall Street

Adoption happens incrementally. Institutions evaluate digital assets through strict business metrics.

Institutional Scrutiny and Revenue Requirements

Firms require rigorous frameworks to assess underlying business models. Pantera Capital partnered with S&P Dow Jones Indices to build evaluation metrics.

The S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, introduced in July, requires eligible blockchain projects to post positive total income over the preceding two full quarters. However, raw revenue alone does not guarantee investor returns or predictable cash flow. Protocols must establish a clear financial mechanism connecting business revenue directly to token holders.

Regulatory frameworks continue to evolve alongside technical deployments. On October 5, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission proposed a federal framework for crypto-asset exchanges that use borrowed capital after the Senate stalled on the CLARITY Act.

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The Path Forward for Digital Assets

The regulatory environment lacks a comprehensive federal statutory code for more extensive market oversight, though Lawin feels quite confident that regulators are going to do the right thing while adding that it would be beneficial if this were codified into law. Lawin expects continued regulatory maturation and anticipates that organizations seeking institutional capital will face rigorous performance audits over the coming year.

The market demands proof that decentralized technology operates faster, cheaper, and with verifiable revenue generation, with Lawin stating: Creo que el próximo año se tratará de seguir demostrando que esta tecnología es mejor, más rápida y más barata, y que realmente puede generar ingresos.

Wall Street Tokenization Opens New Crypto Opportunities