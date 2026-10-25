Thermaltake CAPO X Review: Expert PC DIYers Test Dual-System Case

Dual-System Engineering Inside the Thermaltake CAPO X Enclosure

Housing two independent computers within a single full-tower chassis while maintaining stable temperatures under simultaneous workloads, the Thermaltake CAPO X has received its first detailed review, techradar reported. The enclosure breaks convention by packing an AMD Ryzen and Radeon rig alongside an Intel and GeForce setup, hiding its power supply unit in plain view.

The recent Japanese-language evaluation tested the dual-system case using high-end components. The upper compartment housed an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor paired with a Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card. Meanwhile, the lower compartment contained an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K paired with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

Both configurations delivered sufficient gaming performance individually during testing. Cinebench 2026 measured processor performance, while the 3DMark Steel Nomad Stress Test assessed graphics capabilities under demanding workloads. Temperatures initially climbed when testing began, then settled without substantial fluctuations across either compartment.

ONE case TWO Systems! | Thermaltake CAPO X Review Pt 1.

Thermal Interactions Between Stacked Compartments

When heavy workloads were applied, the Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU and Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU in the upper AMD machine typically hovered near 60°C. Down below, the Core Ultra 7 265K processor stayed close to 50°C, whereas the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card climbed to roughly 60°C. Both computers maintained stable temperatures during simultaneous stress testing.

However, running both computers together raised temperatures in the upper system by approximately 5°C compared with operating that configuration independently. Warmer air emerging from the upper rear fan supported the explanation that heat from the lower Intel system affected airflow through the upper compartment. Installing a faster rear exhaust fan or adjusting fan placement, rotational speeds, and internal airflow remains important when configuring both systems for sustained workloads.

NEW VID I PUT MY DUAL PC SETUP IN ONE CASE & IT IS MAGNIFICENT! 🧡💙 Thermaltake CAPO X Build ft @Thermaltake_na if you run a Dual PC setup for Gaming / Streaming, I HIGHLY recommend checkin out this case!!!https://t.co/7v108ADoxAhttps://t.co/7v108ADoxA pic.twitter.com/QPkyXtr4wX — https://x.com/NoisyButters/status/2092000430448320517

Assembly Complexities for Expert PC Builders

Installing two complete computers requires separate motherboards, power supplies, and storage devices. This hardware arrangement increases assembly time compared with conventional single-system desktop PC cases. That said, builders will find that the chassis features separated chambers offering ample room for cable routing to handle wires from both setups.

During the building process, a missing fan hub stood out as a drawback that might complicate cable routing within a two-system configuration. Integrating an independent controller can streamline wiring paths and grant builders greater versatility when managing multiple cooling fans across the two distinct bays. The CAPO X’s unusual layout also requires decisions about how each computer receives and expels air, forcing builders to consider the interaction between compartments rather than treating the enclosure as two entirely isolated cooling environments.

Thermaltake CAPO X: Two PCs In One Case