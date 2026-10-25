Obama Slams Trump’s ‘Cruelty and Corruption’ at Ohio Rally

Former US President Barack Obama criticised Donald Trump’s second-term record on October 24, 2026, during a midterm election campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, pointing to the US-Israel war on Iran and domestic economic strains as he urged voters to support local Democratic candidates ahead of the November 3 elections.

The Bottom Line on the Ohio Rally

Barack Obama delivered a sharp critique of Donald Trump’s administration at a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 24, 2026.

The 65-year-old former president focused heavily on foreign policy, specifically condemning the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

Obama campaigned directly for key Democratic figures, including gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton and Senate hopeful Sherrod Brown.

Foreign Policy and the Costs of Administration Decisions

Speaking to a packed crowd in the northern industrial swing state, Obama argued that the current administration had steered the nation into unnecessary turmoil. Al Jazeera reported that the former president singled out foreign policy missteps during the campaign stop. “The current president chose to make a series of bad decisions,” Obama stated, adding, “Most importantly, he decided to start an unnecessary war that nobody asked for,” in reference to the US-Israel conflict involving Iran.

'Chaos, cruelty, corruption': Barack Obama attacks Donald Trump's record

The former president also connected federal leadership directly to domestic pressures, highlighting the rising cost of living and soaring fuel prices as primary voter concerns. Framing the upcoming midterm contest as a referendum on the past two years, Obama declared, “After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in the modern era, you get a chance to say, ‘Enough is enough’.” He urged residents not to procrastinate, pointing out that early voting is already open across Ohio.

High-Stakes Confrontations in Ohio’s Statewide Races

The rally also served as a platform to address bruising local political fights. Obama took aim at Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over a controversial attack advertisement targeting Democratic nominee Amy Acton. Al Jazeera detailed that the ad featured Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, disputing her daughter’s public account of childhood homelessness and sexual abuse by a stepfather. Acton’s brother has publicly supported her account, and the stepfather, who died in 2004, was previously charged with rape.

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“In recent days, we’ve seen there is no line he will not cross, no low he will not sink to,” Obama said of Ramaswamy, according to Al Jazeera. Obama praised Acton for speaking movingly about her past. Alongside Acton on the Cleveland stage was former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who is mounting a comeback attempt against incumbent Republican Senator Jon Husted. According to polling data, Democrats hold a slight lead in both major Ohio races, though results are projected to remain razor-thin.

Contest Democratic Candidate Republican Candidate Governor Amy Acton Vivek Ramaswamy US Senate Sherrod Brown Jon Husted

Campaign Trail Expansion Across the Midwest

Following his appearance in Cleveland, Obama scheduled an immediate transit north to Detroit, Michigan, to rally alongside left-wing Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. While both of Michigan’s Senate seats are currently held by Democrats, El-Sayed faces a fiercely competitive race against Republican Mike Rogers. As early voting windows narrow ahead of November 3, national polls indicate that Democrats maintain a viable path toward regaining control of the House of Representatives, while the battle for the Senate remains an intensely contested toss-up.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama criticised the Trump administration over rising costs and the Iran war, urging voters to use the upcoming election to hold the administration accountable.Speaking at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, Obama said the… pic.twitter.com/teZwX6PiyZ — https://x.com/Anewz_tv/status/2114125029566984370