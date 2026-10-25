Haval H7 Plug-in Hybrid Offers 129 km Electric Range with 4x4 Capability

Haval has expanded its SUV lineup with the introduction of the H7, a powerful off-road vehicle featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers up to 129 kilometers of pure electric range, as Carmarket.bg reported. Positioned for daily family utility and long-distance travel, the model combines traditional four-wheel-drive capability with a starting price of 41,490 euros.

The Bottom Line

Powertrain Options: The H7 launches with gasoline, self-charging hybrid, and plug-in hybrid configurations, topped by a 435-horsepower Hi4 plug-in system.

The H7 launches with gasoline, self-charging hybrid, and plug-in hybrid configurations, topped by a 435-horsepower Hi4 plug-in system. Pricing Structure: Base gasoline models begin at 41,490 euros, with plug-in variants reaching 44,990 euros.

Base gasoline models begin at 41,490 euros, with plug-in variants reaching 44,990 euros. Cabin Ergonomics: The interior integrates modern digital displays and a 10-speaker audio setup alongside retained physical buttons on the central console.

Powertrain Specifications and Platform Architecture

The plug-in hybrid variant utilizes the advanced Hi4 technological platform developed by Great Wall Motor. This configuration pairs a 1.5-liter turbocharged internal combustion engine with two electric motors to generate a combined system output of 435 horsepower. Energy storage relies on a 33.7 kWh battery pack. That hardware facilitates the claimed 129-kilometer electric-only driving range.

Beyond the plug-in variant, the vehicle is available with a standard gasoline engine and a self-charging hybrid setup. Four-wheel-drive capability remains a core feature of the brand’s heavy-duty identity. Additionally, the inclusion of a rear-wheel differential lock underscores the model’s distinct off-road positioning.

Interior Digitalization and Dimensional Scale

Measuring 4.80 meters in length, 1.95 meters in width, and featuring a 2.738-meter wheelbase, the H7 sits comfortably in the mid-size SUV segment. Despite its adventurous engineering, the cabin incorporates luxury amenities such as front seats upholstered in perforated leather complete with heating and ventilation functions. A central digital display manages primary operational data, while a 10-speaker audio system handles cabin acoustics.

To mitigate the usability issues common in purely touchscreen-driven dashboards, the manufacturer retained physical buttons on the central console. These tactile controls provide direct access to core functions without requiring drivers to go through multi-layered digital menus while operating the vehicle.

Powertrain Variant System Power Electric Range Base Price (EUR) Gasoline Standard N/A 41,490 Self-Charging Hybrid Configurable Hybrid Assist Comparable to Base Plug-in Hybrid (Hi4) 435 hp Up to 129 km 44,990

Pricing Tiers and Market Positioning

The pricing strategy for the H7 scales closely with its mechanical complexity. Market entry begins at 41,490 euros for the standard gasoline variant. The self-charging hybrid commands a nearly identical initial outlay.

At the apex of the lineup sits the 435-horsepower plug-in hybrid, priced at 44,990 euros.