As Israel approaches its parliamentary elections on October 27, 2026, key advisers to U.S. Donald Trump privately favor a leadership change, viewing a post-Netanyahu government as a more flexible partner for regional peace initiatives, according to reports detailed by Axios. President Trump expressed support for Benjamin Netanyahu in the Israeli elections scheduled for Tuesday, yet some of his advisers see the formation of a government led by someone else as a “better opportunity” to advance his Middle East agenda.

While President Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu on Sunday after weeks of hesitation—warning that his defeat could strain U.S.-Israeli ties—senior members of his team harbor deep reservations. If Netanyahu loses and his opponents form a new government, the new Israeli leaders will still have every incentive to build good relations with Trump; at that point, his endorsement of their rival will become “just a marginal detail that is soon forgotten,” according to Axios.

Strategic Miscalculations Behind Closed Doors

According to U.S. officials cited by Axios, several top-tier advisers became disillusioned with Netanyahu over the past six months following a series of regional escalations. Vice President JD Vance emerged as a figure among those feeling frustrated, particularly regarding the recent conflict with Iran.

As Israeli election looms, Trump advisers see opportunity beyond Netanyahu https://t.co/vLm5FHgB78 — https://x.com/axios/status/2113979039866040410

Vance and other senior national security aides concluded that intelligence and operational assessments provided by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office prior to the conflict proved inaccurate. That friction spilled into the public sphere when Vance declined to endorse Netanyahu, telling reporters that he neither attacked nor supported the Israeli leader, emphasizing that President Trump’s backing was the only endorsement that mattered.

Meanwhile, other key members of the Trump administration share similar misgivings regarding regional files. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have expressed frustration over Netanyahu’s hesitation to fully engage with Trump’s proposed Gaza peace framework. Middle East envoy Tom Barak raised parallel concerns regarding the Israeli government’s military actions inside Syria and its posture toward Damascus.

President Trump throws his support behind Benjamin Netanyahu days before Israeli election

Only Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his team maintain a comparatively smooth working relationship with the current Israeli government, though even they have voiced disappointment over insufficient actions to curb settler violence in the West Bank and a lack of deeper security coordination with the Lebanese state.

The Diplomatic Calculus of a “Known Devil”

Despite these mounting grievances, President Trump ultimately leaned into a pragmatic calculus. Describing the long-standing dynamic with the Israeli premier, one Trump adviser summarized the relationship to Axios simply as “the devil he knows.” Having never worked with any other Israeli prime minister, Trump chose a public endorsement that offers a political cushion regardless of the electoral outcome. As Axios noted, Trump has never dealt with any other Israeli prime minister besides Netanyahu, nor does he know any of the other candidates on a personal level.

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With the U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November, and the immediate Israeli vote on October 27, the White House faces a critical decision regarding whether to back a renewed major military campaign against Iran.

Key Official Area of Policy Friction Stated Position or Concern JD Vance Iran Conflict Expressed disappointment over pre-war intelligence assessments; declined public endorsement. Steve Witkoff & Jared Kushner Gaza Peace Plan Frustrated by delays and reluctance to implement U.S.-backed regional frameworks. Tom Barak Syrian Operations Raised concerns regarding ongoing military maneuvers near Damascus. Marco Rubio West Bank & Lebanon Presses for stronger curbs on settler violence and better coordination with Beirut.

Polling data released ahead of the ballot reveals a fractured Knesset. Surveys published by three major Israeli television networks indicate that Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc is projected to secure roughly 50 seats in the 120-member parliament, falling well short of a governing majority and trailing the opposition coalition led by Gadi Eisenkot. All three predictions anticipated that Netanyahu’s bloc would secure only 50 seats in the 120-member Knesset, which is 17 seats fewer than his current coalition holds.

🚨 TRUMP ENDORSES NETANYAHU, WARNS ISRAELIS ABOUT CHOOSING ANOTHER LEADERDonald Trump has thrown his full support behind Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October 27 election, warning that if Israelis choose someone else, the United States could be left to handle the… pic.twitter.com/6zLF9OM04F — https://x.com/Kirikaar77/status/2111844737225195828

Regional observers point out that the secular-labor model once dominant in early Israeli history receded with capitalist transformation, while the nationalist conflict with the Palestinians pushed Israeli society further to the right.

Whether Washington will soon be forced to recalibrate its diplomatic outreach toward an alternative Israeli administration remains one of the most consequential open questions in Middle Eastern statecraft.