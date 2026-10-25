StarDance 2026: Hana Dvorská a Michal Kurtiš vypadli

Stuntwoman Hana Dvorská and her professional partner Michal Kurtiš became the latest couple to exit the Czech dance competition StarDance on October 24, 2026, after their fairy-tale-themed samba failed to impress either the judges or the voting public, Novinky reported.

The Bottom Line

Hana Dvorská, the 66-year-old stuntwoman and oldest participant in the current fourteenth series, was eliminated during the third competitive evening dedicated to fairy-tale melodies.

The pairing scored just 16 points for their samba to “I Like to Move It” from the film Madagaskar, placing them at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard.

Actress and singer Luciana Tomášová and Robin Ondráček topped the evening with 33 points for their jive.

Fairy-Tale Night Brings Harsh Scores and Early Exits

The third round of StarDance 2026 traded standard ballroom numbers for cinematic fairy tales, featuring music from classics like Pyšná princezna, Lotrando a Zubejda, and Harry Potter. But the scoring from judges Tatiana Drexler, Richard Genzer, Zdeněk Chlopčík, and Jana Burkiewiczová offered no leniency to the competitors. For Hana Dvorská, the night marked the end of her run on the dance floor. According to Super.cz, her samba to the animated feature soundtrack failed to secure the votes needed to advance to the fourth round.

Reflecting on her elimination, Dvorská expressed gratitude for the experience. “It’s here. “Thank you very much, Hani, you brought me a completely different view of life,” Kurtiš noted, adding that working with her caused a profound internal shift.”

Photo: iDNES.cz

Highs and Lows on the Leaderboard

While Dvorská struggled at the bottom with 16 points—prompting judge Richard Genzer to remark sarcastically that he had been left searching in vain for the samba—the top of the leaderboard saw fierce competition. Luciana Tomášová and Robin Ondráček captured the evening’s highest mark with 33 points for a jive that Chlopčík praised as “an excellent jive.”

Other pairs experienced starkly divergent fortunes. Actor and singer Vojtěch Dyk and Catharina Málek matched Marta Jandová and Martin Prágr at 30 points. Burkiewiczová commended Jandová for a visible transformation over three weeks, while Chlopčík pointed out that Dyk’s footwork slowed down toward the conclusion of their routine. Meanwhile, Tomas Sean Pšenička and Natálie Otáhalová pulled in 24 points for a jive that Drexler felt lacked the fundamental rhythm of the dance.

Hana Dvorská o kaskadérských prvcích ve StarDance, kostýmech i poslední sambě

Couple Dance Score Luciana Tomášová and Robin Ondráček jive 33 Vojtěch Dyk and Catharina Málek jive 30 Marta Jandová and Martin Prágr samba 30 Tomas Sean Pšenička and Natálie Otáhalová jive 24 Tomáš Matonoha and Lenka Nora Návorková valčík 23 Tomáš Polák and Adriana Mašková samba 20 Sara Prachař Sandeva and Daniel Makovec valčík 19 Hana Dvorská and Michal Kurtiš samba 16

Emotional Outpouring Across the Competition

The evening was marked by intense emotional swings that extended beyond the scoring table. Musician Tomáš Polák broke down in tears after his performance, overwhelmed by wanting to be better for his children and his wife. Despite earning only 20 points for their samba, Polák secured safety when host Marek Eben called his name first during the elimination sequence, showing how important public sympathy is alongside technical scores.

With the fourteenth series continuing toward its December finale, the departure of Dvorská leaves the remaining contestants to face an increasingly rigorous slate under the watchful eyes of the judging panel and the returning Zdeněk Chlopčík.