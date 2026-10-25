Video game industry explores modular subscriptions to replace bundles

By Sophie Lin

Modular Pricing Threatens the All-Inclusive Bundle

The video game industry is quietly exploring a major overhaul to digital subscriptions with modular models.

The shift represents a stark departure from the traditional all-inclusive pricing structure that has dominated the video game industry since the early 2010s. Consumer habits are driving the urgency. According to data from Deloitte, more than 60 percent of global digital entertainment consumers now prefer selective access over paying for full catalogs they do not use.

Uncharted Financial Hurdles for Console Infrastructure

Audio-visual streaming services faced a nearly identical evolutionary path when platforms such as Disney+ and HBO Max introduced ad-supported tiers alongside bundled third-party packages. Yet applying that same modular logic to interactive entertainment creates unique financial hurdles.

Cloud gaming infrastructure, high-concurrency multiplayer servers, and large software libraries all carry radically different overheads, making structural unbundling far more complex for the gaming sector.

Photo: empresas2030.com

Targeted Access and Retention in Latin America

These financial pressures hit differently across emerging regions. In markets characterized by high price sensitivity, such as Latin America, targeted subscription layers could drive wider adoption of services previously deemed too expensive.

Average monthly spending on digital entertainment in Mexico remains below North American levels. For local users, modular pricing options—such as standalone cloud access without a massive software catalog—could significantly lower financial barriers.

The Future of Platform Monetization

As the industry weighs these modular frameworks, financial investors and top-tier strategists are watching closely. The key questions now center on how quickly competing platforms will adopt this pricing standard, and what the long-term retention margins will look like for unbundled services.