MotoGP Australia’s Phillip Island Grand Prix: Moto3 Race Canceled Due to Weather

The MotoGP race Sunday on Phillip Island faces potential disruption as weather and a rescue helicopter unable to fly to Melbourne threaten schedule adjustments, according to motorsport-magazin.com. Continuous rain has been forecasted for the day.

Weather Delays and Rescue Helicopter Grounding Force Schedule Shuffles

Denser fog and heavy rain over Melbourne have grounded the vital medical rescue helicopter, forcing race officials to halt proceedings because a safe medical evacuation route to the hospital is legally required for the event to run. Es wurde offiziell bestätigt, dass das Moto3-Rennen abgesagt ist, während weitere Informationen zu MotoGP und Moto2 erwartet wurden. The Moto3 race was scheduled for 21 laps, while the Moto2 race was planned for 23 laps and the MotoGP race for 27 laps. TV stations were informed of the Moto3 cancellation first, a logical choice given that the title is already decided there, dealing a bitter blow to local hero Joel Kelso who would have had genuine podium chances. During the waiting time, riders gave interviews to entertain fans on site, with Marco Bezzecchi answering Nichts when asked what he was doing during the delay. Clocks were also turned back by one hour as daylight saving time ended. Officials noted that if racing occurs, the premier class would go first, and Manu Gonzalez, who claimed pole position in the dry qualifying, would benefit from a Moto2 cancellation due to his clear weakness in the wet, having lost two seconds to title rival Izan Guevara in wet second free practice. Tech3 was also seen building model boats, though losing clearly to a VR46 creation in the informal shipbuilding competition.

Logistical Pressures Rule Out Monday Rescheduling Options

Unlike the 2009 Qatar Grand Prix which shifted to a Monday due to rain, moving today’s races to a later date on Phillip Island is ruled out. The MotoGP contingent must move on to Sepang where the Malaysia Grand Prix is held next weekend, leaving no room in the logistics for a day’s delay.

CONFIRMED: @aldeguer54 won't be fit to return for the #MalaysianGP and will be replaced by @lecuonaiker ✅#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/1szxdquLec — https://x.com/MotoGP/status/2114143170389053509

Class / Session Scheduled Time Current Status (2026-10-24) MotoGP Warm-up 00:40 – 00:50 Uhr Delayed / Under Review Moto3 Race 02:00 Uhr Officially Cancelled Moto2 Race 02:15 Uhr Delayed / Pending Updates MotoGP Grand Prix 04:00 Uhr Given Priority for Next Slot

Grid Depleted by Major Sprint Injuries

The weather chaos compounds an already dramatic weekend shaped by high-profile rider injuries. Detailed examinations in Melbourne revealed no further injuries, and Aprilia confirmed that Martin will not travel back to Spain immediately, stating, Therefore, the rider will not return to Spain, but will undergo the necessary treatment in the coming days. Instead, he will remain in Melbourne for treatment.

The End of an Era on Phillip Island

This weekend marks the last time the MotoGP world championship visits the iconic Phillip Island circuit before the Australian Grand Prix relocates to Adelaide next year. With the Moto3 category already sidelined and local hero Joel Kelso missing a prime podium opportunity, fans and teams await the 04:00 Uhr status update to see if the premier class can salvage a shortened race before the circuit falls silent for good.

Photo: de.motorsport.com