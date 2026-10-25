Quaker Oats Factory Explosion in Cedar Rapids Leaves No Injuries

All plant workers were safely accounted for with no injuries reported as an explosion and subsequent fire erupted at the Quaker Oats factory in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon, prompting a heavy emergency response from firefighting crews working into the evening.

Emergency Crews Respond to Blast and Smoke at Quaker Oats Mill

Emergency dispatchers sent police and fire units to the 400 block of 2nd Street Southeast shortly after 4:45 p.m. following reports of an explosion at the historic Quaker Oats milling complex. Joint Communications Agency personnel dispatched Cedar Rapids Police and Fire after receiving reports of a structure fire at 418 2nd Street NE. Witnesses captured large plumes of black smoke rising above the downtown area, visible from arterial routes and interstate traffic.

Arriving at the manufacturing hub, firefighters located evidence of an explosion and a subsequent fire on the back side of the facility facing away from Interstate 380. The municipal response brought supplemental resources from neighboring Marion, Hiawatha, and Linn County, alongside Area Ambulance Service and local police. Traffic was affected on Interstate 380 near the S-curve as crews worked at the plant.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An apparent explosion sparked a fire Saturday afternoon at the Quaker Oats plant in downtown Cedar Rapids, sending thick black smoke into the sky and prompting a major emergency response.The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded around 4:45 p.m. after… pic.twitter.com/F9lMwdlt0f — https://x.com/IowaPulse/status/2114146519825723600

Workers Accounted For as Mayor and Officials React

By 5:30 p.m., all plant workers had been accounted for, and officials confirmed no employee or firefighter injuries occurred.

Praying for all the workers, the first responders on scene, and everyone nearby at the Quaker Oats factory in Cedar Rapids right now. State Representative Josh Turek, via The Mirror US

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley also addressed the emergency on social media, expressing concern for everyone near the building and praising the first responders tackling the blaze. Nearby St. Luke’s Hospital sent an all-hands-on-deck text to employees as a precaution during the ongoing emergency operations.

Photo: Marietta Daily Journal

Containment Efforts and Investigation Into the Cause

Firefighting operations continued into the evening hours as crews worked to extinguish hot spots and manage internal overhaul tasks. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department reported the fire was under control by 6:15 p.m., though limited operations persisted inside the building until 6:25 p.m. to address final efforts and interior overhaul.

PepsiCo confirmed that emergency responders deployed to the scene of the blaze, while local authorities stated that the cause of the explosion remains under investigation by fire inspection teams and plant safety managers. The prominent facility is recognized as the largest milling facility in the world, processing more than 2 million pounds of oats daily and employing approximately 750 people.

BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters responded to an explosion at the Quaker Oats factory

=== END ARTICLE >