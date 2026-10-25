Southwestern Okla. leads East Central 17-14 at halftime

The Southwestern Okla. football team delivered a performance, building a 17-14 lead over East Central by halftime.

First-Quarter Momentum and Early Scoring Drives

Southwestern Okla. initiated a defining offensive march at the 9:07 mark of the first quarter, starting from their own 17-yard line. Quarterback Charles Mutter orchestrated the opening play with a 12-yard completion to DeAndre Beasley for a first down. Braxton Etheridge then took over rushing duties, grinding out key yards up the middle, including a 6-yard gain that moved the chains to the 42-yard line.

The Bulldogs continued to methodically break down the East Central defense through short passes and ground gains. A crucial pass interference penalty against East Central advanced Southwestern Okla. to the 2-yard line. Mutter capitalized on the field position with a 2-yard rushing touchdown at 2:51, followed by Ethan McBee’s successful extra point kick to put the visitors on the scoreboard.

East Central responded immediately with a lengthy possession starting at the 2:51 mark. Quarterback Sergio Kennedy connected with Rodney Searles II and Justin Underwood to pick up critical first downs, pushing deep into Southwestern Okla. territory. However, the Bulldog defense stiffened as the quarter wound down, ultimately forcing a turnover on downs at the SWO 34-yard line on the first play of the second quarter.

Second-Quarter Explosive Plays and Defensive Stands

Capitalizing on the defensive stop, Southwestern Okla. marched downfield with a mix of rushes from Red Martel and completions to Jaiden Dozier, Matthew Young, and Joe Walter. Though a false start penalty stalled that particular drive and forced a Christian punt, the Bulldogs quickly regained possession following an East Central scoring strike.

East Central found the end zone at 6:36 when Kennedy connected with Austin Bowen for a 47-yard touchdown pass, with Gabriel Ogura converting the extra point. Undeterred, Southwestern Okla. answered swiftly on the ensuing drive. After Etheridge gained tough yards on the ground, he launched a deep middle pass to Beasley, who reeled it in for a 63-yard touchdown at the 5:02 mark. McBee’s kick extended the Bulldog lead.

First-Half Scoring Summary and Key Milestones Team Scoring Play / Action Time / Quarter Southwestern Okla. Charles Mutter 2-yard rush (Ethan McBee kick) Q1, 02:51 East Central Sergio Kennedy 47-yard pass to Austin Bowen (Gabriel Ogura kick) Q2, 06:36 Southwestern Okla. Braxton Etheridge 63-yard pass to DeAndre Beasley (Ethan McBee kick) Q2, 05:02

East Central threatened again late in the half, moving the chains through receptions by Conner Combs, Jacob Martin, and Kaden Jones. Defensive pressure from Madox Sekyere and Derreck Owens-Shells forced East Central to punt, handing the ball back to the Bulldogs with just over two minutes remaining.

Late-Half Scoring Margin Established

Starting at their own 12-yard line with 2:01 left on the clock, Southwestern Okla. engineered a precise two-minute drill. Etheridge completed passes to Baylor, Beasley, Dozier, and Jordan McCroy, picking up multiple first downs and driving deep into East Central territory. A defensive pass interference penalty against East Central further aided the advance.

Though Treveon Tutt sacked Etheridge for a 2-yard loss late in the sequence, the Bulldogs managed the clock effectively. With nine seconds remaining in the half, McBee nailed a 30-yard field goal to give Southwestern Okla. a 17-14 advantage heading into the intermission.

As the teams prepared for the second half, Southwestern Okla. was set to receive the kickoff with East Central defending the north end zone, leaving the outcome entirely up for grabs in the final thirty minutes of play.