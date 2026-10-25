Genova Halloween Ghost Tour: Explore Historic Dark Legends

On Saturday, October 31, 2026, the labyrinthine alleys of Genoa will once again surrender to the supernatural. Returning as part of the broader “ZenaHalloween” municipal initiative, the historic Ghost Tour marks its 29th year of blending local folklore, historical reenactment, and theatrical performance across twelve distinct stations in the city’s ancient core.

Exploring the Labyrinth of Historic Legends

Starting at 19:40 in Piazza Matteotti, participants receive a complimentary map detailing the twelve performance stops scattered throughout Genoa’s sprawling medieval center. Visitors can wander independently or join groups led by authorized tourist guides and legends experts starting at 20:00. The evening’s performances repeat continuously until 22:30, after which the guided groups converge back on Piazza Matteotti for a closing DJ set featuring Robbi Rocca.

This year’s itinerary spans centuries of dark local history and maritime superstition. At the Porto Antico—which returns to the tour after several years—the story of the 17th-century legend of the witch Caterina linked to piazza Banchi is recounted. Meanwhile, Piazza Banchi marks the 1630 execution of Caterina, known as the “Cagna Corsa,” who was condemned to the stake for witchcraft. Additional stops feature unique tales, such as Calata Mandraccio at the Porto Antico hosting a performance by Genoa Dreams APS and Sala della Gorgone involving a mysterious elderly woman and an admiral, piazza Sarzano hosting the Compagnia Shams and Associazione Liberamente APS directed by Enrica Ricciardi with the legend of the Venerable Bede from the ancient Genoese village of Fassolo, and the Chiostro di Sant’Andrea at the House of Christopher Columbus featuring the Nuovo Gruppo Folcloristico Città di Genova with songs and nursery rhymes about witches alongside the legend of Jack O’Lantern originating from Ireland.

Photo: ameve.eu

From Edinburgh Inspiration to a Generational Tradition

The roots of this nocturnal tradition stretch back to 1997. Conceived by then-journalist Luca Arnaù of the local daily Il Secolo XIX after a trip to Edinburgh, the concept was brought to life alongside Marco Alex Pepè and the Circolo Culturale Fondazione Amon APS, serving as a prelude to the Feast of St. John. Over nearly three decades, the event has evolved into one of Europe’s premier ghost tours, pairing professional actors and historical reenactors from the city’s network of cultural groups with thousands of curious spectators.

The itinerary also reaches into international literary history. Other stops explore the tragic story of Giulio Cesare Vacchero near via del Campo, the ghost of Gian Luigi Fieschi, and the origins of Halloween in Piazza Fontane Marose.

Photo: mentelocale.it

Expanding the Scope of Urban Tourism

Organized in collaboration with the Comune di Genova and the Camera di Commercio, ZenaHalloween expands well beyond the nighttime ghost walk. Beginning at 15:00 on October 31, Piazza Matteotti hosts an afternoon Halloween Village featuring interactive games, creative workshops, and Kamishibai storytelling for families. Simultaneously, a citywide “trick-or-treat” initiative engages historic shops, artisan workshops, and local businesses throughout the center, with candies supplied by the Chamber of Commerce through trade associations and commercial centers.

Participation in the Ghost Tour remains entirely free, requiring no advance registration. Maps are distributed in Piazza Matteotti until supplies run out, and digital downloads become available on October 31 via the official Visit Genova portal and ghosttour.it.