Rete 4 broadcast Scrivimi una canzone on October 24

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, Rete 4 scheduled the romantic comedy Scrivimi una canzone at 16:34, as recorded in the programming records from Guida TV. The 144-minute broadcast brought the film back to Italian television audiences, revisiting the fictional world of fading 1980s pop star Alex Fletcher.

TV Schedule Details for Romantic Comedy

Rete 4 aired the romantic comedy Scrivimi una canzone on Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2026, in a 144-minute television slot.

The film centers on washed-up pop singer Alex Fletcher getting a sudden seven-day deadline to write a chart-topping hit for teenage sensation Cora Corman.

Additional schedule data compiled by La Guida TV shows the film has frequently populated late-night and daytime slots across Italian networks and digital platforms like Sky Cinema Romance.

Film Details Musician's Seven-Day Challenge

Directed by Brad Silberling and Marc Lawrence, the film follows Alex Fletcher, a once-successful musician from an 1980s pop band who now survives on nostalgia tours. He plays amusement park openings and high school reunions, trapped in what source materials describe as the most sluggish decadence. That routine fractures when manager Chris Riley lands him an unlikely professional lifeline: compose an original track for current teen idol Cora Corman within a strict seven-day window.

The musical composition comes easily to Alex, but crafting lyrics proves difficult. Enter Sophie Fisher, whose unexpected knack for wordplay shifts the dynamic of the project.

Broadcast History Across Italian Television Networks

While Rete 4 placed the feature in its afternoon lineup for Sabato 24 ottobre 2026, programming logs from La Guida TV demonstrate that Scrivimi una canzone maintains a steady presence across Italian broadcasting schedules. The film frequently rotates through thematic channels and alternative time slots. Previous broadcasts tracked by La Guida TV include a late-night airing on Italia 1 at 00:34 on Venerdì 05 giugno 2026, spanning 115 minutes.

Sky Cinema Romance scheduled the movie multiple times throughout late 2025, including a prime-time slot at 21:00 on Thursday, December 18, 2025, running for 105 minutes, followed by a late-night showing at 04:50 on December 31, 2025.

Network / Platform Date Broadcast Time Runtime Rete 4 October 24, 2026 16:34 144 minutes Italia 1 June 5, 2026 00:34 115 minutes Sky Cinema Romance December 18, 2025 21:00 105 minutes Sky Cinema Romance December 31, 2025 04:50 105 minutes

The Ensemble Cast Behind the Comedic Framework

The supporting roster includes Haley Bennett as pop star Cora Corman, alongside Brad Garrett, Aasif Mandvi, and others. Production credits list filmmakers Brad Silberling and Marc Lawrence behind the execution of a project that is described as a gradevolissima commedia.