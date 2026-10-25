Home » News » Indonesia Cuts Natural Gas Exports to Singapore for Domestic Use

Indonesia slashed natural gas exports to Singapore by 31 million standard cubic feet per day on October 24, 2026, as Jakarta moves to prioritize domestic industrial feedstocks.

Jakarta Cuts Gas Flows From Natuna and Sumatra

Indonesia’s Upstream Oil and Gas Special Task Force implemented the supply reduction on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The operational adjustment draws 16 BBTUD British thermal units per day from Sumatra reserves and 15 from Natuna fields, according to SKK Migas Head Djoko Siswanto.

The agency confirmed that no other overseas buyers are affected by the slowdown.

The pipeline goes to Singapore only, Djoko Siswanto stated during the Energy Subroto Awards Night 2026 held in Jakarta.

Indonesia cuts natural gas exports to Singapore

Under current domestic market obligations, Indonesia allocates approximately 70 percent of its natural gas output to internal markets while exporting the remaining 30 percent.

Djoko Siswanto explained that the reduction was executed to maintain the reliability of domestic gas supply for electricity. Officials would continue to monitor developments on a daily basis.

Indonesian government data cited by official records showed that Singapore imported about 3.22 million tonnes of Indonesian natural gas in 2025.

Photo: Batam News Asia

That volume positions the city-state behind Japan and China but ahead of South Korea in trade volume.

Singapore Evaluates Supply Options After Reduction

Singapore’s Energy Market Authority reported that the sudden reduction amounts to less than two percent of the city-state’s total daily gas demand.

The regulatory body indicated that local importers would examine their contractual options in light of the disruption.

Indonesia historically ranks as a primary energy partner for Singapore, having supplied 145.3 billion cubic feet in 2024 according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Existing import contracts between the two nations are scheduled to expire at the end of 2028.

Meanwhile, cross-border negotiations concerning low-carbon electricity exports have faced delays because of differences over pricing between the two governments.

Jakarta Links Energy Trade to Diplomatic Friction

The export cuts coincide with a diplomatic friction point between Indonesia and neighboring countries over severe air pollution caused by wildfires across Borneo and Sumatra.

Photo: Thejakartapost

Ahead of the export reduction, Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition Bahlil Lahadalia warned that Jakarta would evaluate its trade agreements in response to external criticism.

Bahlil Lahadalia, Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition, stated that energy deals may be reassessed with countries that fail to show mutual respect, according to sources.

President Prabowo Subianto emphasized the importance of bureaucratic efficiency in strategic decision-making across the energy sector.

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President Prabowo Subianto urged ministers to ensure natural resources deliver greater benefits for local citizens.

Bahlil Lahadalia also remarked that external parties should be careful if they hold different views of Indonesia, noting that state officials must translate presidential instructions into concrete programs.

SKK Migas stated that state monitors will continue to evaluate the supply adjustment on a daily basis as domestic downstream petrochemical manufacturing sectors expand their feedstock requirements.