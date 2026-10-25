Kim Gun-woo files lawsuit against WakeOne over artist status and group return

Alpha Drive One member Kim Gun-woo has filed a lawsuit against agency WakeOne seeking legal confirmation of his artist status and a ruling on his exclusive contract, six months after a behind-the-scenes controversy led to an indefinite suspension of his entertainment activities.

The Bottom Line

Kim Gun-woo filed the legal complaint following multiple unsuccessful attempts to communicate his desire to return to Alpha Drive One.

WakeOne confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, declining to comment on specific details due to ongoing litigation.

The group has continued scheduled promotions as a seven-member lineup since Kim Gun-woo halted all activities in April.

Legal Action Filed After Months of Hiatus

Alpha Drive One member Kim Gun-woo has taken legal action against his agency, WakeOne, six months after stepping away from the public eye. Industry insiders indicate that Kim Gun-woo repeatedly communicated his wish to resume group activities while on hiatus, but pursued legal channels after the agency failed to take requested steps toward his return.

Photo: soompi.com

Content Shoot Controversy Preceded Suspension

The friction between the artist and management stems from an incident in April 2026. During a pre-debut content shoot, Kim Gun-woo expressed frustration regarding a staff member using inappropriate language, unaware that his microphone was active.

At the time, WakeOne clarified that while the language used was improper, the comments were muttered out of personal frustration and did not constitute a personal attack directed at any specific individual. Kim Gun-woo subsequently issued an apology, admitting that his immature words and actions caused disappointment, before halting all scheduled activities to enter a period of self-reflection.

Seven-Member Promotions Continue During Litigation

Kim Gun-woo debuted as a member of Alpha Drive One through the Mnet survival program BOYS II PLANET in 2025, with the project group officially launching in January. Following the controversy in April, the remaining members of Alpha Drive One proceeded with their debut rollout and subsequent releases.

The group has continued to carry out all entertainment activities as a seven-member lineup in Kim Gun-woo’s absence. With the legal proceedings now underway, public attention remains focused on whether the artist will successfully secure a path back to the active roster.