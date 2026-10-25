1,954: Today’s Wordle Hint and Answer for Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday morning brought puzzle No. 1,954 to the New York Times daily grid, challenging players with a common five-letter term built on a single vowel and a repeated consonant ending, CNET reported.

Clues and Structural Layout for Puzzle 1,954

Today’s grid required handling an unusual letter distribution. CNET noted that the solution begins with the letter “D” and concludes with the letter “S,” utilizing a repeated consonant at the finish.

The definition points to a one-piece garment typically worn on formal occasions, or the act of putting on clothes. This configuration of a single vowel surrounded by four consonants often trips up players who commit too many early turns hunting for secondary vowels like “A,” “I,” “O,” or “U.”

Recent Solutions on the Daily Grid

Context from the past week shows a clear preference for challenging consonant blends and repeated letters in the New York Times puzzle. Yesterday’s solution for October 24, puzzle No. 1,953, was HOLEY. CNET tracked the preceding answers as WREST on October 20, PENNY on October 21, RESET on October 22, and TRILL on October 23.

Photo: asumetech.com

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper, a CNET editor and journalist who tracks these linguistic trends, notes that understanding recent patterns helps players refine their starting words. The progression from double consonants like those in TRILL and PENNY directly mirrors the structural hurdle found in today’s challenge.

The Verified Solution

For players who exhausted their guesses or wish to verify their grids, the answer to Wordle No. 1,954 for October 25, 2026, is DRESS. The word relies on the middle “E” flanked by double “S” endings, rounding out a weekend puzzle that tested vocabulary discipline over brute-force vowel hunting.