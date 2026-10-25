English Dub Now Streaming: Tougen Anki Nikko Kegon Falls Arc

The English dub for TOUGEN ANKI: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc is now streaming on Crunchyroll, with the first two episodes available immediately for subscribers. This release expands the platform’s offerings for the anime adaptation, which pits the factions of Oni and Momotaro against each other in a generations-long secret war.

According to crunchyroll.com, the premiere rollout drops the initial pair of dubbed installments right away. Meanwhile, new episodes of the Japanese audio simulcast continue to premiere on Fridays at 9:00 a.m.

The Bottom Line

The first two episodes of the TOUGEN ANKI: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc English dub are streaming now on Crunchyroll.

Studio Hibari produces the animation, with Ato Nonaka directing and KOHTA YAMAMOTO composing the score.

Crunchyroll also houses the complete first season of the series for viewers catching up on Shiki Ichinose’s origin story.

Production Team and Creative Personnel

Behind the adaptation of the TOUGEN ANKI arc is a dedicated creative roster anchored at Studio Hibari. The series composition is managed by Yukie Sugawara, while Ryoko Amisaki provides the character designs.

The Central Conflict of the Series

The wider narrative premise established in the first season centers on Shiki Ichinose, initially introduced as an ordinary high school dropout. That existence shatters when a mysterious attacker targets him and his father, forcing a brutal revelation about Shiki’s true heritage as an Oni. Dragged into a dark and bloody secret war, Shiki must master his powers in order to exact his revenge. Alongside the streaming debut of the new English dub arc, crunchyroll.com notes that the platform retains the entirety of the first season in its catalog for audiences tracking the overarching lore.

The English Dub for Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc premieres today, October 23rd, streaming on Amazon @PrimeVideo, @Crunchyroll, and @Netflix at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Netflix – https://t.co/mL6qefXP7w…Crunchyroll – https://t.co/b0Rrhbbymq… pic.twitter.com/qE6ncKC3xE — https://x.com/DragonKing576/status/2113623773815447805

Additional Platform Engagement and Community Interest

Production Role Key Personnel / Studio Animation Production Studio Hibari Director Ato Nonaka Series Composition Yukie Sugawara Character Design Ryoko Amisaki Music KOHTA YAMAMOTO