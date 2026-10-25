Apple Discounts: $50 Off AirPods Pro 3, $900 Off MacBook Pro

Apple’s hardware ecosystem faces weekend price reductions across major product lines, led by a $900 discount on a high-end MacBook Pro configuration alongside cuts to the M6 Mac mini, AirPods Pro 3, and select iPhone accessories, according to 9to5mac.com. M5 MacBook Air models see $200 off.

MacBook Pro Configuration Drops by $900

A 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro featuring 36GB of unified memory and a 2TB solid-state drive is marked down to $3,499, representing a $900 savings from its standard $4,399 retail price. Smaller tier configurations also see movement. The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB drive drops to $2,069 from $2,499, while the 24GB/2TB variant falls to $2,699 from $2,999. The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is discounted to $1,149 from $1,299, the 16GB/1TB tier drops to $1,399 from $1,599, and the 24GB/1TB version is available at $1,599 down from its standard $1,799.

Desktop and Tablet Accessories Receive Price Reductions

Desktop hardware follows suit with ongoing price drops for the latest small-form-factor systems. The 2026 M6 Mac mini with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is discounted to $780 from $899, while the 512GB storage tier drops to $950 from $1,099. The M5 Max Mac Studio hits an all-time low at $2,299, down from $2,499.

Portable devices and peripherals are seeing parallel promotions. The USB-C Apple Pencil is available for $69, down from $79, matching its lowest recorded price for users pairing it with compatible iPads. AirPods Pro 3 are discounted by $50 to $199, and AirPods Max 2 are listed at $449, down from their regular $549 price point. The AirTag 2 is marked down to $24 individually from $29 to match its low, with a four-pack dropping to $89 from $99.

Case and Power Accessories on Sale

Peripherals and charging gear round out the inventory adjustments. The newly released 2026 Apple Magic Keyboard drops to $80 from $99. Meanwhile, an array of silicone and TechWoven cases for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max see reductions ranging from seven to eighteen dollars off standard pricing. For the iPhone 18 Pro, silicone cases with MagSafe in Magenta are marked down to $42 from $49, Olive drops to $31 from $49, Navy Blue is $36 from $49, and Black is $42 from $49, while TechWoven cases in Taupe and Chambray Blue fall to $50 from $59, and TechWoven cases with MagSafe in Black and Olive drop to $51 and $50 respectively from $59. For the iPhone 18 Pro Max, silicone cases with MagSafe in Black are $42 from $49, Olive is $41 from $49, Clear is $38 from $49, and Navy Blue is $33 from $49, alongside TechWoven cases in Olive, Taupe, and Chambray Blue priced at $50 from $59, and Black at $49 from $59. Power accessories, including the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery, are marked down to $59 from $99.