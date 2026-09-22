NATO to Share Arctic Security Responsibility in New Greenland-US Deal

Denmark, Greenland, and the United States are set to sign a trilateral security agreement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to Danish officials.

A Strategic Shift at the United Nations General Assembly

President Donald Trump for a trilateral signing ceremony in New York, as reported by Reuters. The agreement, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT), aims to defuse months of intense geopolitical pressure over the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

For months, President Trump insisted that the United States should control Greenland, at times refusing to rule out economic or military force to secure the island. Those threats peaked in January, triggering a severe diplomatic crisis within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and forcing Copenhagen and Nuuk into high-stakes negotiations with Washington.

The resulting accord avoids leaving the defense of the circumpolar north exclusively to Washington and Copenhagen. “It will be in a form where responsibility for security in the Arctic is not only Danish or American,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told national broadcaster TV2, adding that to a large extent, “it would be NATO that looks after the Arctic.”

Expanding U.S. Footprint and Fostering Alliance Cohesion

While the full text of the agreement remains unpublished ahead of Tuesday’s ceremony, reports indicate the pact will expand the U.S. military footprint beyond its current solitary foothold at Pituffik Space Base, which houses roughly 150 American personnel. Reuters sources note the plan opens two additional strategic locations: Narsarsuaq, home to the dormant Cold War-era Bluie West One air base, and Mestersvig, a remote outpost utilized by the elite Sirius Dog Sled Patrol.

Photo: reuters.com

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President Trump asserted in a social media post that the deal grants the United States “permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland.” While Danish and Greenlandic officials have avoided commenting directly on Mr. Trump’s assertions of permanent control, they have repeatedly emphasized that the pact will respect local sovereignty and benefit the island’s population.

Analysts suggest the diplomatic compromise serves a dual purpose for the Western military alliance. “It appears that we are now using this crisis to try to strengthen NATO’s cohesion through Greenland,” noted Ulrik Pram Gad, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS), speaking to Reuters.

A NATO spokesperson welcomed the accord, stating that the new arrangement will “help advance security, stability and cooperation in this vital region.”

Historical Roots in North Atlantic Defense

Washington’s strategic fixation on Greenland stretches back more than eight decades. In 1941, following the German occupation of Denmark, American envoy Henrik Kauffmann signed a pact granting the U.S. military sweeping access to construct airfields, weather stations, and naval facilities across the island. By 1943, the American military presence on the island had swelled to roughly 5,500 personnel.

Photo: rte.ie

Post-war attempts by President Harry Truman to purchase the island outright for $100 million in gold were rebuffed by Copenhagen in 1946. Instead, the two nations signed a formal defense agreement in 1951, which anchored American military rights directly to the framework of the newly formed NATO alliance.

US and Denmark Reach Historic Greenland Security Deal

During the height of the Cold War, the U.S. maintained 17 installations and more than 10,000 personnel in Greenland. DIIS researcher Ulrik Pram Gad noted that the modern deal likely preserves that foundational multilateral tether, remarking, “I don’t think Denmark and Greenland will sign if the same NATO clause isn’t included.”

As delegations assemble in New York, Foreign Minister Rasmussen has maintained that Denmark entered negotiations with a willingness to accommodate legitimate American security interests while safeguarding regional stability. With NATO formally stepping into a broader coordinating role, the agreement seeks to balance Washington’s strategic imperatives with the enduring sovereignty of Greenland.