New Test Validates Adiponectin to Measure Equine Laminitis Risk

Veterinarians evaluating metabolic disease and laminitis risk in horses, ponies, and donkeys can now utilize a validated rapid clinical test kit for measuring adiponectin, a hormone produced by fat cells, according to a May 2026 study published in Veterinary Clinical Pathology.

Validating the Turbidimetric Immunoassay for Equids

Researchers recently set out to test the reliability of a turbidimetric immunoassay—a method that measures liquid cloudiness to detect specific proteins—originally engineered for human diagnostics. While laboratories have previously offered adiponectin testing, no study had confirmed its validity in equids until now. Andrew van Eps, professor and Dean W. Richardson Endowed Chair of Equine Disease Research at the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, led the research team.

The assay that was tested was precise and reliable for measurement of adiponectin in horses, ponies, and donkeys, van Eps explained. Laboratories can process samples and return results on the same day.

Adiponectin Provides More Reliable Laminitis Risk Indicators

Clinicians have measured insulin levels to gauge laminitis vulnerability in horses with metabolic disease. However, external variables frequently skew those readings. Feeding, transportation stress, and pain can all alter blood insulin concentrations. Adiponectin is less influenced by these factors.

Prior research demonstrates that low concentrations of the hormone serve as a strong indicator of insulin dysregulation and elevate laminitis risk in ponies and light-breed horses. By measuring adiponectin alongside insulin from a single blood sample, veterinary practitioners might gain a more reliable indication of metabolic health.