PSG and AC Milan Challenge Liverpool in Race for Mexico Starlet Gilberto Mora

Mexican teenage sensation Gilberto Mora is drawing intense European interest following his 18th birthday, with Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan stepping up their pursuit to challenge Liverpool for the Club Tijuana attacking midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

Mora Valuation Surges Amid Tactical Versatility

Valuation Surge: While Transfermarkt pegs Mora at roughly €25 million, Mexican media reports suggest his eventual asking price could climb toward €50-60 million given the fierce competition.

While Transfermarkt pegs Mora at roughly €25 million, Mexican media reports suggest his eventual asking price could climb toward €50-60 million given the fierce competition. Development Priority: Interested suitors are being forced to present detailed sporting projects guaranteeing regular competitive minutes rather than relying purely on high-profile brand appeal.

Interested suitors are being forced to present detailed sporting projects guaranteeing regular competitive minutes rather than relying purely on high-profile brand appeal. Tactical Versatility: Fantasy managers and scouts are tracking a player capable of slotting across left midfield, left wing, and as a striker.

The Battle for the Liga MX Prospect

Following his performances at the 2026 World Cup and in Liga MX, the 18-year-old playmaker has become one of the most heavily scouted young talents in global football. TEAMtalk reported that while Liverpool have maintained contact and retain strong interest in the teenager, PSG and Milan have entered the fray aggressively. Both continental giants have reached out to Mora’s representatives to outline specific sporting projects and first-team integration pathways.

Those close to the player indicate that long-term development remains the absolute priority. Rather than chasing a high-profile move to a bench role, Mora is expected to favor an environment that guarantees consistent playing time to accelerate his growth. Clubs across Europe have been instructed to demonstrate precisely how the youngster fits into their tactical blueprints over coming seasons.

Photo: This Is Anfield

Weighing La Liga and Premier League Suitors

The race extends well beyond England, France, and Italy. Real Madrid and Barcelona are locked in a parallel battle for young prospects, with Mora emerging as a genuine target for the Catalan club as they scout attacking reinforcements. Real Madrid have monitored the midfielder for some time, attracted by his historic domestic milestones and his known admiration for the Santiago Bernabéu outfit.

Mora’s CV is already remarkably dense for an eighteen-year-old. Since debuting at 15 years and 10 months old, he has broken records as the youngest goalscorer in both Liga MX and Copa MX, alongside claiming the youngest Clausura tournament MVP award. On the international stage, he stands as Mexico’s youngest-ever debutant, scorer, and assist provider, having started high-stakes World Cup fixtures against Ecuador and England.

IRAOLA REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT A POSSIBLE SIGNING OF GILBERTO MORA TO LIVERPOOL | CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Metric / Milestone Gilberto Mora Record Current Club Club Tijuana (Contracted to 2029) Transfermarkt Valuation ~€25 Million (Mexican media projects €50-60M) International Debut Youngest ever for Mexico (debut, goal, assist) Domestic Records Youngest goalscorer in Liga MX & Copa MX

Iraola Addresses Rumors of Liverpool Bid

Speculation surrounding a potential £36 million bid from Liverpool earlier this month has been downplayed by the player’s camp, emphasizing that no formal transfer agreement is currently in place. Speaking to TNT Sports Mexico, Andoni Iraola addressed the persistent links with characteristic caution. “Let’s see, not only because of what he’s doing,” Iraola told TNT Sports Mexico when questioned about the rumors. “There are times when you ask me about players, but I can’t talk about players who aren’t ours, right? In the end, there’s respect. And there has to be respect between clubs and well, if you’ll allow me, I have my opinion, obviously, but I prefer not to comment about players who aren’t Liverpool’s.”

Mora’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta—who also represents Erling Haaland—highlighted the delicate nature of the next step. “The big decision is when to do it. He has to be ready as a person,” Pimenta told TUDN. With Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, and a host of other continental powerhouses credited with genuine interest alongside Liverpool, PSG, and Milan, the upcoming weeks will test whether any sporting director can successfully convince the Tijuana starlet to commit to their specific developmental framework.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

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