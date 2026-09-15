Newman Regional Health Welcomes Two New Emergency Medicine Physicians

Newman Regional Health has added Dr. Christopher Denton and Dr. Joshua Shrader to its Emporia, Kansas emergency department team. Both physicians bring emergency medicine training and leadership experience, providing 24/7 emergency care while committing to live in Emporia and become part of the community they serve.

Emergency medical staffing remains a core pillar of regional health security, particularly for designated Critical Access Hospitals and Level IV Trauma Centers like Newman Regional Health. The arrival of Dr. Denton and Dr. Shrader bolsters clinical capacity for acute interventions—ranging from heart attacks and strokes to fractures, infections, and other urgent medical conditions—ensuring that rural and regional populations retain direct access to specialized acute care.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Trauma & Acute Care Access: The addition of emergency medicine physicians ensures round-the-clock clinical oversight for life-threatening presentations such as trauma, sepsis, and acute cardiovascular events.

The addition of emergency medicine physicians ensures round-the-clock clinical oversight for life-threatening presentations such as trauma, sepsis, and acute cardiovascular events. Residency & Specialization: Both physicians completed emergency medicine residency programs and served as Chief Residents, indicating advanced training in high-stress medical triage and procedural stabilization.

Both physicians completed emergency medicine residency programs and served as Chief Residents, indicating advanced training in high-stress medical triage and procedural stabilization. Community Integration: Beyond clinical duties, both doctors are choosing to live in Emporia, anchoring continuity of care within Lyon County and strengthening local public health infrastructure.

Clinical Background and Training Profiles

Dr. Christopher Denton earned his biochemistry degree from Washburn University before completing his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He subsequently finished his Emergency Medicine residency at Crozer Chester Medical Center and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he held the position of Chief Resident. His clinical focus emphasizes acute stabilization alongside structured patient communication during high-stress medical emergencies.

Dr. Joshua Shrader graduated from Rockhurst University and earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He completed his Emergency Medicine residency at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, also serving as Chief Resident, and was recognized as Resident of the Month in December 2024. His training encompasses advanced emergency procedures and critical care management for severe systemic injuries and illnesses.

Regional Health Integration and Sepsis Protocols

The integration of new clinical staff at Newman Regional Health occurs within an established framework of standardized emergency protocols. As documented in regional healthcare infrastructure reports, the facility operates as a Level IV Trauma Center utilizing electronic health record systems (such as Expanse) to manage time-sensitive conditions like sepsis. Multidisciplinary clinical teams—incorporating laboratory, pharmacy, nursing, and physician staff—utilize standardized screening assessments, 6-hour bundle order sets, and lactic acid protocols to optimize survival metrics in acute care settings.

“Finding physicians with both exceptional medical skills and a genuine commitment to people is incredibly important,” stated Cathy Pimple, CEO of Newman Regional Health, regarding the appointments. Executive Director of Business and Strategy Steven Bazan further noted that both physicians “are thoughtful, engaged, and genuinely committed to being part of the healing story of our community.”

Physician Medical Education Residency Training Leadership Role Dr. Christopher Denton University of Kansas School of Medicine Crozer Chester Medical Center / Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Chief Resident Dr. Joshua Shrader University of Kansas School of Medicine Louisiana State University Health Shreveport Chief Resident

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Emergency departments are designed for acute, life-threatening conditions. Patients experiencing symptoms such as crushing chest pain, sudden neurological deficits (facial drooping, unilateral weakness, slurred speech), severe respiratory distress, uncontrolled hemorrhage, or acute systemic infection must seek immediate emergency evaluation by calling 911 or reporting to the nearest emergency department. Conversely, routine chronic disease management, minor dermatological issues, and non-urgent medication refills should be directed to primary care outpatient clinics rather than emergency facilities to ensure acute triage resources remain dedicated to critical trauma and medical emergencies.

Photo: ehr.meditech.com

Future Trajectory and Community Impact

References

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Hospital-Acquired Conditions and Sepsis Quality Measurement Standards.

Newman Regional Health. Official Institutional Communications and Emergency Department Staffing Announcements. Emporia, Kansas.

MEDITECH Success Stories. Newman Regional Health Case Study: Multidisciplinary Sepsis Compliance and Surveillance Integration.