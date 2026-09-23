Niall Horan Honors Late Liam Payne with Emotional Tribute at Tour Opener

On September 22, 2026, Niall Horan opened his latest concert tour in Birmingham, England, with an emotional tribute to his late One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, incorporating an unexpected audio recording of Payne’s voice into the live performance.

The poignant moment arrived at the conclusion of “End of an Era,” the closing track from Horan’s fourth solo album, Dinner Party. As reported by Entame OVO via Yahoo News Japan, the song finished playing to the live audience before Payne’s voice unexpectedly filled the venue, transforming the track into a deeply personal memorial.

An Unexpected Acoustic Memorial in Birmingham

Fan-captured footage from the opening night of the Dinner Party Live on Tour captured the exact moment the late singer’s voice echoed through the arena. In the recording, Payne reflects on the success the band achieved during their years together.

“I knew something might happen. But I never imagined it would turn out like this,” Payne says in the audio clip, according to Entame OVO. “I’m always trying to remind myself where I came from and how far I’ve made it in life. It’s truly amazing, isn’t it…”

Horan began writing “End of an Era” several years ago. Following Payne’s passing in October 2024 at the age of 31, Horan reworked the lyrics and content. He has previously noted that reshaping the song into a tribute served as a vital part of his personal healing process.

From One Direction Roots to Solo Success

The thematic weight of “End of an Era” resonates deeply with the shared history of Horan, Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. The five artists were brought together in 2010 on the British television series The X Factor to form One Direction.

The group went on to claim four No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200 and secured six top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 before entering a hiatus in 2016. Following the group’s separation, each member forged individual musical paths.

Horan released Dinner Party on June 5.

The inclusion of Payne’s voice on the opening night of the tour highlights the enduring bonds formed during their years in the global spotlight. As Horan continues his tour across various venues, the moving tribute offers fans a shared space for remembrance and reflection.